Shedeur Sanders reacts to being named Browns' starting quarterback: 'You cannot miss this moment'

Shedeur Sanders was officially named the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback for Sunday.

Sanders will get his first NFL start against the Las Vegas Raiders after entering Sunday's game for Dillon Gabriel, who suffered a concussion. In what has been a short yet whirlwind NFL tenure, Sanders could hardly contain his excitement before practice on Wednesday.

"It’s going to be exciting. I know a lot of y’all are going to be there. You can’t miss it. You cannot miss this moment. It’ll definitely be exciting. We’re going out there with a purpose — mentally ready, no distractions, nothing. I’ll be excited."

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is doing everything he can to make sure the fifth-round pick is "comfortable" in his new role.

"You’re always trying to do that with all your players — make sure they’re comfortable. It’s no different with Shedeur. You want to make sure all the concepts are things he feels confident in. Having been around him over the months, you get a good sense of what fits his eyes, so to speak. So, definitely want to lean into those things, and he’s working very hard," Stefanski told reporters Wednesday.

Last week was Sanders' first in-game action since the preseason, which also was limited for the Colorado alum as he dealt with a shoulder injury. It did not go well. He completed just four of his 16 pass attempts, threw an interception and clearly looked a bit uncomfortable.

"I’m my own biggest critic," Sanders told reporters shortly after Stefanski spoke. "Will there be mistakes? Of course. But there won’t be as many. You just try to minimize them as much as possible."

But Stefanski said Sanders has been taking as many notes as possible and bouncing ideas around with the rest of the quarterback room.

"It’s obvious that the more time and the more reps, period, are always better," Stefanski said. "I do think, as quarterbacks, they sit in that room, watch a lot of tape together. So, you watch the receivers, and sometimes you don’t get the rep, but you see how those guys come out. So, that’s what you have to do as backups. Shedeur does that, all of our guys do. When you’re not getting that rep, you’re just making mental notes to yourself about how guys come out of breaks. And there’s a lot of dialogue around that, certainly with the quarterbacks."

Sanders said he has gained "a lot" of knowledge during his film sessions with Stefanski and the coaching staff, but the best experience for him is getting on the field.

"I’m more of a feel type of person. That’s how I learn. That’s how I do everything," he said. "I’m not just going to watch it, and it’s just going to happen. No — I’ve got to be out there, feel it, move around. It’s so many details that it takes for me to feel my best and play my best. And I’m doing everything in my power, and the team’s doing everything to help me get prepared."

When asked if Sanders has a chance to remain the starter with a good showing against Las Vegas, Stefanski said he was "focused on this game." Sanders echoed that.

"When you start moving too fast in life, sometimes you miss the small details of things, so I never want to overlook anything," said Sanders, who was widely considered a top five overall pick and then fell to the fifth round.

But Sanders, who will become the 42nd starting quarterback since the team returned to Cleveland in 1999, hopes, and is predicting, that he is the future of a franchise that desperately is looking for an answer.

"I know our fans have a lot of expectations and hope. And I’d be doing a disservice to myself and the organization if I didn’t feel like I am the guy," Sanders said. "I did everything I need to — I’m doing everything I need to — to prepare and be the best version of myself. With the circumstances, everything’s got to be sped up, and that’s great. I like pressure in life.

"I’m just excited for everything. I feel like I’m the guy. I know I’m the guy. But, you know, you’ll just have to see. The game’s got to speak."

