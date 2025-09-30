Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald has faith in Marvin Harrison Jr, Kyler Murray despite 'tough' division odds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's been a while since the Arizona Cardinals were a legitimate NFL threat, having last made the playoffs in 2021.

After that season, the Cardinals went 4-13 in back-to-back seasons before finally improving to 8-9 for the 2024 NFL season, and they now sit at 2-2.

Larry Fitzgerald retired after the 2020 season, and three years later, the organization selected Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth overall pick. When the Hall of Famer's son came out of college, it was widely expected that if anyone were to replicate Fitzgerald's Pro Bowl numbers, it would be Harrison.

But it has not gone as planned.

In 21 games played, he's eclipsed the 100-yard mark just twice. He does have a knack for the end zone, though, averaging a touchdown in just about every other game, and Fitzgerald thinks he will be – and is – just fine.

"When he was at Ohio State, you know, he had a plethora of first-round picks that were with him there, so he didn't have to carry the water all the time by himself. He was the best player, but he also had a really strong supporting cast. And, you know, he came out and was kind of just thrust into the number one spot, right?" Fitzgerald told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

"I don't think by any stretch of the imagination he's had a bad start. But if you're thinking about [Brian] Thomas in Jacksonville and [Malik] Nabers in New York, you’re comparing him to some of the other guys, I think those comparisons start to come alive."

The noise was loud after Harrison struggled early last week, but he ultimately finished with six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in a tight 23-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

"I'm really excited about what he's gonna do. It would be one thing if you were telling me he couldn't run, he couldn't get off the press, or he wasn't quick enough, or he wasn't strong enough. You're talking about catching a football, right? Like, you can improve that and get better with that through repetition. He didn’t struggle with it at Ohio State or in high school, it's more just getting over the mental hurdle. Physically, the dude is a beast."

Those same aforementioned comparisons can be said for Kyler Murray, who was the first overall pick in 2019. But, like Harrison, Fitzgerald is happy with what he's seen out of his own former quarterback.

"I think he's gotten a lot better. This being his seventh year, he's definitely taken another step. He's made some wonderful throws. He makes some great throws, and I just want to see him continue to take those next steps as the leader of the organization," Fitzgerald said.

"You’re always comparing him to other people in similar situations. But look at the numbers, when he’s healthy, he produces. Is it the same as Justin Herbert or Joe Burrow or Josh Allen? No, but he’s not a bum, and he’s producing. He’s able to get the team wins and keep them in competitive games. So I wouldn't say he's far off. I mean, he's got the skill set, that dude is fast as heck, he processes information quickly, he can throw the deep ball, he can throw the intermediate ball, he can throw it left, throw it right. I mean, the guy is just super skilled, and I think we are just kind of waiting for that next step into the upper echelon of quarterbacks in the league."

The Cards have a get-right game against the 0-4 Tennessee Titans, and one can't blame Fitzgerald for throwing a few bucks on his former team this weekend. Fitzgerald is a partner with DraftKings to spread the word about responsible gaming.

"I've been a big DraftKings fan for a very long time, and as gambling continues to grow, it's only gonna become more prevalent. And it's great that it's legalized now, because it has a lot of positive effects on our community for tax revenue and things of that nature. And if people want to gamble, we want to also let them know that there's ways to be able to do it in a responsible manner and be able to set limits for yourself and things of that nature. That is the most important thing, that you can do it responsibly and make sure that you're not exceeding what your limitations are and that it's never becoming an issue," Fitzgerald said.

DraftKings currently has the Cardinals at +1900 to win the NFC West, by far the worst odds out of anyone. The Los Angeles Rams are +115, the San Francisco 49ers are +180, and the Seattle Seahawks are +370.

But the Cardinals' legend is confident that the underdog can come out on top.

"It’s a very tough division, there’s no easy wins out there, but the Cardinals are in every game they compete in. I mean, they've lost by a combined six points in the two losses they've had. It's not like they've been getting taken to the woodshed," he said. "I just think it's just starting off fast and having that sustained offensive production, because the defense has done a good job."

