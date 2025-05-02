Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders associate blasts Cleveland radio host for 'spewed hate'

Sanders was the 144th player taken in the NFL draft by the Browns

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Shedeur Sanders took some flak from reporters in Cleveland after he made a trip to a local high school.

Sanders spoke at John Marshall High School in Cleveland, where he said he was determined to win Cleveland its first Super Bowl. 

The visit was highlighted on social media, which radio host Aaron Goldhammer did not love.

Shedeur Sanders looks on

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders before a game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo., Nov. 16, 2024. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

"I would have preferred that he was going to go talk to a bunch of high school kids that he didn’t post it on social media five seconds after the thing was over," Goldhammer said on Thursday’s edition of "The Really Big Show," via Awful Announcing

"I felt like it was him screaming, ‘See, look at how good of a person I am. I went to a school, then I worked out. I’m doing all the right things."

One of Sanders' associates, Hellion "Boog" Knight, who also co-hosts a podcast with Travis Hunter, caught wind of Goldhammer's comments and wasn't pleased.

"Shedeur did NOT post anything! I posted it," Knight wrote. "He didnt ask me, or anyone else to post anything. Nor did he ask for a hundred cameras to be on him upon his entrance into the school. This isnt his first school visit. He’s done MANY, in various cities & states. This is just spewed hate."

Shedeur Sanders throws the ball

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders passes in the second half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo., Aug. 29, 2024. (Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports)

Knight then posted about several of Sanders' other visits to different high schools.

Sanders had a stunning fall in the NFL Draft, dropping to the 144th selection in the fifth round after once being considered a top five overall selection.

Sanders has been the center of controversy since his college days, and reports leading up to the draft were not too kind to him.

One coach said Sanders' formal interview was "the worst," adding he is "entitled" and "not that good."

Shedeur Sanders vs TCU

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) throws a pass in the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Sept. 2, 2023. (Tim Heitman/USA Today Sports)

The Browns selected Sanders despite taking Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round. The Browns' quarterback depth chart also includes Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.

