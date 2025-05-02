Shedeur Sanders associate blasts Cleveland radio host for 'spewed hate'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders took some flak from reporters in Cleveland after he made a trip to a local high school.

Sanders spoke at John Marshall High School in Cleveland, where he said he was determined to win Cleveland its first Super Bowl.

The visit was highlighted on social media, which radio host Aaron Goldhammer did not love.

"I would have preferred that he was going to go talk to a bunch of high school kids that he didn’t post it on social media five seconds after the thing was over," Goldhammer said on Thursday’s edition of "The Really Big Show," via Awful Announcing.

"I felt like it was him screaming, ‘See, look at how good of a person I am. I went to a school, then I worked out. I’m doing all the right things."

One of Sanders' associates, Hellion "Boog" Knight, who also co-hosts a podcast with Travis Hunter, caught wind of Goldhammer's comments and wasn't pleased.

"Shedeur did NOT post anything! I posted it," Knight wrote. "He didnt ask me, or anyone else to post anything. Nor did he ask for a hundred cameras to be on him upon his entrance into the school. This isnt his first school visit. He’s done MANY, in various cities & states. This is just spewed hate."

Knight then posted about several of Sanders' other visits to different high schools.

Sanders had a stunning fall in the NFL Draft, dropping to the 144th selection in the fifth round after once being considered a top five overall selection.

Sanders has been the center of controversy since his college days, and reports leading up to the draft were not too kind to him.

One coach said Sanders' formal interview was "the worst," adding he is "entitled" and "not that good."

The Browns selected Sanders despite taking Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round. The Browns' quarterback depth chart also includes Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.

