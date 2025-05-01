Giants GM Joe Schoen gives sneak peek at Jaxson Dart's role as rookie

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Giants may have traded up for their hopeful future franchise quarterback last week, but don't expect him to be stepping on the field too often.

The G-Men took Ole Miss' own Jaxson Dart with the 25th selection in the NFL Draft, letting him join a crowded room that already features newcomers in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Winston was the first to sign with the Giants this offseason, inking a two-year deal, with Wilson joining roughly a week later on a one-year pact.

Wilson figures to be the frontrunner to start Week 1: "That’s how it’ll be once we get started here in the spring," head coach Brian Daboll said, via Pro Football Talk.

Thus, with two vets already in the room, it looks like Dart's rookie season will be a de facto redshirt campaign.

"Jaxson’s going to come in, he’s got to learn the offense, there’s a lot to learn. These NFL offenses are hard to grasp and pick up and then be able to go out and execute, so the ability for him to learn and sit behind two consummate pros already will be beneficial for him," Giants general manager Joe Schoen said.

New York selected Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the third pick.

This past season, Dart averaged 329.2 passing yards per game, third best in the NCAA. In total, he passed for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions, leading the Rebels to a 10-3 overall record and fourth-place finish in the SEC.

He also proved to be a legitimate running threat, with 495 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

At 21, he will be the youngest QB in the NFL in the 2025 season.

During passing drills at the NFL combine, Dart went 18 of 23 and would have had even more completions if not for some drops by his wide receivers. He showcased arm power and precision on each variety of pass, proving he could make every throw in the NFL.

Dart, an Ole Miss alum, shares an alma mater with Giants franchise legend Eli Manning.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.