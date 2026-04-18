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NBA

Shaquille O'Neal says he doesn't text NBA players past or present because 'they're a--holes'

O'Neal says he denounced himself as a celebrity because they are weird

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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If you’re an NBA player and think you might one day get a random text from Shaquille O’Neal, don’t get your hopes up.

O’Neal, 54, doesn’t reach out to NBA players from the past or present for one reason.

"None. I don’t like athletes or superstars because they’re a--holes," O’Neal told the New York Post.

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Shaquille O'Neal watching the Dallas Mavericks versus Minnesota Timberwolves game at American Airlines Center

Shaquille O'Neal watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 28, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports)

The Basketball Hall of Famer said he denounced himself as a celebrity years ago for a similar reason.

"I denounced myself from being a celebrity about 10 years ago because those people are weird. I’m not weird," O’Neal said.

The New Jersey native said he wants to treat people with respect and just be a regular guy. O’Neal, despite his prowess as a basketball player, went to school after his playing career.

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Shaquille O'Neal arriving on the red carpet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Shaquille O'Neal arrives on the red carpet before the Emirates NBA Cup semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena. (Candice Ward/Imagn Images)

O’Neal left LSU after his junior year to play in the NBA but returned to finish his bachelor's degree. He also has an MBA and Ph.D in education, but people don’t think he actually earned the "Dr." before his name.

"The funniest thing I get is, ‘Oh it’s honorary.’ I say, ‘No, it’s not. I had to go to school and write papers and do all that stuff," O’Neal said.

"I’m very super successful without that, but I wanted to stress to my children and children around that education is very important."

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Shaquille O'Neal looking on before NBA Finals game at TD Garden in Boston

Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 6, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports)

O’Neal talked about the NIL era and how young athletes want the money first but don’t have the education on how to the manage the money.

O’Neal thrived on the court, winning four NBA titles across his 19 seasons and making 15 All-Star teams, and appears to be thriving off the court as well.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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