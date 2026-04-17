NBA star hits back at NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani for blaming him over expensive playoff tickets

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The New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks are set to play in the first round of the NBA playoffs and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was asked why it is so much more expensive to attend Knicks’ playoff games compared to the Hawks.

Mamdani jokingly cited Knicks’ foe Trae Young, who starred for the Hawks when they beat the Knicks in the first round of the 2021 playoffs, as the reason for the expensive tickets.

"I would say that I blame Trae Young, and I think it’s always important to blame Trae Young," Mamdani said at a press conference.

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Mamdani put the blame on Young, who was traded to the Washington Wizards in January. Even though Young isn’t with the Hawks, he caught wind of Mamdani’s remarks and fired back at the mayor.

"Remember what happened the last time the Mayor of that City has my name in his mouth during a time like this. #DontBlameMeWhenItHappensAgain," Young posted to X with a laughing crying emoji and a hand emoji.

Regardless of whether Mamdani knows Young is no longer a member of the Hawks, it is not the first time the mayor of New York City has shaded Young, as Bill de Blasio told Young to stop hunting for fouls during that 2021 playoff series.

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The Hawks defeated the Knicks 4-1 in that series. The Knicks lost that series as the No. 4 seed, while the Hawks were the No. 5 seed.

This time around, the Knicks are the No. 3 seed, and the Hawks are the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

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Mamdani said he is "still confident and hopeful" of the Knicks winning a championship this season, and wishes the playoff tickets were more affordably priced.

The Knicks play the first game of the series against the Hawks at Madison Square Garden at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday.

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