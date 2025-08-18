DJ Alison Wonderland slams social media users over sexualized comments on Shaq photo: 'Loser behavior'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

DJ Alison Wonderland slammed social media users who made crude and sexualized comments after she posted a photo of herself with Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

Wonderland, whose real name is Alexandra Sholler, posted the photo of herself and the former Los Angeles Lakers star on her social media accounts.

"Dj who plays basketball (handshake emoji) Dj with basketball in her belly = dj holding other djs belly like a basketball," she wrote in the post.

Soon after she posted the photo, some social media users made comments wondering whether O’Neal was the baby’s father. She announced last week she was pregnant with child No. 2.

Wonderland had enough of the weird comments.

"I see so many comments like this if I post (a) man next to me," she wrote in response to a since-deleted post on X. "And honestly I’m f---ing sick of it. Comments about how I must be f---ing the person I’m in a photo with… hell even when I announced my second pregnancy there are comments saying s--- like ‘oh she must love getting c---m p—d.’

"Like bro I’m married with a kid. It’s not that crazy. Like sorry I can f---ing throw down and have a family at the same time?? (Plot twist I’m not sorry cos I’m a f---ing bad---) anyways… LOSER behavior."

The Australia native is married to American filmmaker Ti West.

O’Neal is also a DJ who performs under the name DJ Diesel. Wonderland was on hand to watch his performance in Phoenix.