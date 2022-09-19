Expand / Collapse search
Shaq reveals advice for his son on his NBA quest: 'Your father is crazy'

Shareef O'Neal briefly played in the Summer League for the Lakers

By Ryan Gaydos
Shareef O’Neal failed to latch onto an NBA team after playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer league. Instead, the son of the Basketball Hall of Famer will play for the G League Ignite.

Shaquille O’Neal talked about his son’s path to the league and explained to USA Today in a recent interview he cautioned his son about the path he is going down. He said he told Shareef it will not be like his given that the former Lakers center was a highly touted prospect.

Shareef O'Neal, #45 of the Los Angeles Lakers, stands on the court during a break in a game against the Phoenix Suns during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center on July 08, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Shareef O'Neal, #45 of the Los Angeles Lakers, stands on the court during a break in a game against the Phoenix Suns during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center on July 08, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

He also revealed the type of advice he gives his son.

"I tell him all the time, ‘You are never going to be me. Don’t let people tell you that you’re me because you’re not. Your father is crazy. Your father is an idiot. Your father was a monster on the court. You’re not like that. Develop your game. Develop your style. It’s fortunate and unfortunate that you’ll have to live with that name. But create your own way,’" O’Neal told the outlet. 

NBA great Shaquille O'Neal during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center in Chicago Feb. 15, 2020.

NBA great Shaquille O'Neal during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center in Chicago Feb. 15, 2020. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

"Hopefully, that takes the pressure off because I was crazy. I had to make it. He don’t really have to make it. But I had to make it. So I ran through walls because my motivation was different. I only had one thing: I had to buy my mom a house. Even if I just played for two years, as long as that lady got a new house, I was happy. He has to find his motivation and go for it."

O’Neal finished his career with four NBA titles.

Shareef played three seasons in college between UCLA and LSU. He averaged 2.6 points and 3 rebounds per game in 37 games. He never made a start in college.

NBA analyst and former player Shaquille O'Neal speaks before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center June 5, 2022 in San Francisco.

NBA analyst and former player Shaquille O'Neal speaks before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center June 5, 2022 in San Francisco. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

Shareef averaged 4 points per game in four summer league games for the Lakers.

