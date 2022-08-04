Shaq's son fires back at criticism from NBA champion: 'You know who raised me'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shareef O’Neal, the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, fired back at criticism hurled toward him from his father’s former teammate while they were on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Robert Horry, who won three of his seven rings with the Lakers, said in an episode of the "Big Shot Bob" podcast he was not sure the younger O’Neal had what it takes to make it in the NBA.

The younger O’Neal fired back at Horry’s criticism in a tweet on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I know this outta love and no disrespect!!! I got you BIG SHOT but you know who raised me, I don’t quit. Always been taught to go get it and take it. Been heading in the right step …like I said I got you! Youll see," he wrote.

O’Neal was on the Lakers’ summer squad but did not do enough to earn a spot on the roster. According to The Athletic, he signed a deal with G League Ignite.

Horry made waves when he said he did not think O’Neal had that "dog" in him.

NBA CHAMP SAYS HE ALMOST STABBED TEAMMATE HAKEEM OLAJUWON IN LOCKER ROOM FIGHT

"I picked up my phone, and I was getting ready to call Shaq like ‘Yo man, you gotta tell your son…he can’t be playing off the damn O’Neal name. He gotta go out there and play.’ You gotta put forth some more effort man," Horry said.

"You know Shareef’s such a nice kid, that I don’t know if he has that dog in him to go out there and take what he wants."

Shareef O’Neal played three seasons in college between UCLA and LSU. He averaged 2.6 points and 3 rebounds per game in 37 games. He never made a start in college.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

O’Neal averaged 4 points per game in four summer league games for the Lakers.