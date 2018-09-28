Shareef O'Neal, son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, will miss first season at UCLA due to heart issue

Shareef O’Neal, the son of basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal and a freshman at UCLA, will miss his first season because of a heart issue that will require major surgery.



O’Neal told TMZ on Friday he went to the doctor for a routine checkup when a “medical issue” involving the 18-year-old basketball phenom’s heart was discovered.

“Thank God the UCLA medical staff caught it early,” he told TMZ, adding that he was still planning on attending classes.

O’Neal vowed to return to the basketball court in time for the 2019-20 season. He described his situation as a “bump in the road.”

Magic Johnson, the Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations, tweeted his support for O’Neal, saying he and his wife will be praying for the teen.

UCLA offered its support to O’Neal in statement, according to ESPN.

“Freshman Shareef O'Neal will be sidelined for the 2018-19 season (medical),” the school said. “He will remain enrolled in class and on the men's basketball team during this redshirt year. The UCLA men's basketball program completely supports Shareef and his family as he gets this issue resolved.”