Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WWE
Published

WWE legend Goldberg rips Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance: 'I was disgusted by it'

Rihanna's performance drew 118.7 million viewers

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII halftime performance was watched by millions around the world, but her performance didn’t sit well with everybody – former WWE star Bill Goldberg included.

Goldberg shared his feelings on his "CarCast" podcast in the days after the Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Goldberg stretches ahead of his match during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view in the Saudi capital Riyadh on October 21, 2021.

Goldberg stretches ahead of his match during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view in the Saudi capital Riyadh on October 21, 2021. (FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

"I thought Rihanna was frickin' horrible," he said. "I was disgusted by it. That's all. Let's just say that. I thought it was horrible."

Rihanna’s performance received mixed reviews with tons of people enjoying the performance as she went down the list and played hit after hit, but others were turned off by some of the antics during the show, like putting her hand down near her crotch and putting it up to her nose.

EX-WWE STAR SEAN WALTMAN RECALLS INTENSE HEAT NWO MEMBERS RECEIVED, DENNIS RODMAN'S INVOLVEMENT

Rihanna, who was dressed in all red for her first live performance in seven years, stunned fans when it was revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

Rihanna, who was dressed in all red for her first live performance in seven years, stunned fans when it was revealed she is pregnant with her second child. (Getty Images)

He would go on to praise Chris Stapleton’s performance of the national anthem before the game. He said he liked it because he "didn’t grab his crotch every 15 seconds" or "make it about himself."

Rihanna’s halftime show drew 118.7 million viewers while the game itself drew 113 million viewers.

In response, the pro wrestler known as MVP also chimed in on the performance but took a shot at the critics.

Split:  Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 and Bill Goldberg attends WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration.

Split:  Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 and Bill Goldberg attends WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration. (Getty Images)

"I've noticed that a lot of the people that find Rihanna offensive or are ‘disgusted’ by her performance at the SB are not at all bothered by a presidential candidate bragging about "grabbing women by the (cat emoji) or a first lady posting nude. Interesting…" he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Serious question. I didn't see the SB halftime show. What was it about her performance that some people find so offensive?" he added.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.