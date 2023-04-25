Expand / Collapse search
Shaq jabs Dillon Brooks after historic game by LeBron James: '20 and 20 is 40'

The Lakers lead the Grizzlies 3-1 in the series

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 25

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has opened himself to criticism from the media after calling LeBron James "old" following a Game 2 win. 

After exchanging words with the Los Angeles Lakers star last week, Brooks was dismissive of James’ greatness.

Dillon Brooks during Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs

Dillon Brooks, #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies, looks on during Round One Game Four of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 24, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

"I don’t care. He’s old. I was waiting for that," Brooks said after Game 2 when asked about the exchange. "I was expecting him to do that in game four, game five. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should have said that earlier on. 

LEBRON JAMES LEADS LAKERS TO THRILLING OVERTIME WIN IN GAME 4 AGAINST GRIZZLIES

"I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40 [points]." 

On Monday night, the Lakers put the Grizzlies within one game of being eliminated from the playoffs, getting the first 20-point and 20-rebound game of James’ career. 

Shaq in Australia

Shaquille O'Neal is interviewed during the PointsBet Built Differently Media Event at Cargo Hall on Aug. 28, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Brett Hemmings/Getty Images for TLA)

Shaquille O’Neal made sure Brooks heard about it. 

"LeBron had 20-20," O’Neal said after the game on "Inside the NBA." 

"Dillon Brooks said he doesn't respect anybody until they get 40," he continued. "20 & 20 is 40." 

Brooks was unavailable to comment on the game, declining to speak to the media for the second consecutive game after a 117-111 overtime loss.  

The Grizzlies are at risk of becoming the first two-seed to lose to a seven-seed since the 2010 San Antonio Spurs

Dillon Brooks waits to check in

Dillon Brooks, #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies, looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. (Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

James finished the night with 22 points and 20 rebounds, becoming the oldest player to record a 20-20 stat line since Wilt Chamberlain in 1973, who accomplished the feat at 36 years old.

"I've done some pretty cool things in my career," James said, according to ESPN. "I've never had 20 and 20 before. So, that's pretty cool, I guess."

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.