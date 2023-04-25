Shaq jabs Dillon Brooks after historic game by LeBron James: '20 and 20 is 40'

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has opened himself to criticism from the media after calling LeBron James "old" following a Game 2 win.

After exchanging words with the Los Angeles Lakers star last week, Brooks was dismissive of James’ greatness.

"I don’t care. He’s old. I was waiting for that," Brooks said after Game 2 when asked about the exchange. "I was expecting him to do that in game four, game five. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should have said that earlier on.

"I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40 [points]."

On Monday night, the Lakers put the Grizzlies within one game of being eliminated from the playoffs , getting the first 20-point and 20-rebound game of James’ career.

Shaquille O’Neal made sure Brooks heard about it.

"LeBron had 20-20," O’Neal said after the game on "Inside the NBA."

"Dillon Brooks said he doesn't respect anybody until they get 40," he continued. "20 & 20 is 40."

Brooks was unavailable to comment on the game, declining to speak to the media for the second consecutive game after a 117-111 overtime loss.

The Grizzlies are at risk of becoming the first two-seed to lose to a seven-seed since the 2010 San Antonio Spurs .

James finished the night with 22 points and 20 rebounds, becoming the oldest player to record a 20-20 stat line since Wilt Chamberlain in 1973, who accomplished the feat at 36 years old.

"I've done some pretty cool things in my career," James said, according to ESPN. "I've never had 20 and 20 before. So, that's pretty cool, I guess."