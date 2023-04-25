Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks skips media availability for second straight game: ‘I’m out’

With the Memphis Grizzlies facing a 3-1 deficit against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, Dillon Brooks has stopped talking.

The defensive-minded forward declined to speak with the media for the second consecutive game as the Grizzlies face elimination following a 117-111 overtime loss in Game 4.

"I’m out," Brooks told reporters after the game, according to ESPN.

JIMMY BUTLER'S EPIC 56-POINT PERFORMANCE GIVES HEAT WIN, PUSHES NBA'S BEST TEAM TO THE BRINK

Brooks has made headlines for all the wrong reasons against the Lakers, calling LeBron James old after Game 2, and earning an ejection in Game 3 for hitting James in the groin.

On Sunday, Brooks bemoaned the way he is portrayed in the media, saying it played a factor in his Game 3 ejection.

"The media making me a villain, the fans making me a villain, and then that just creates a whole different persona on me," Brooks said via ESPN. "So, now you think I intended to hit LeBron James in the n--s. I'm playing basketball. I'm a basketball player. So, if I intended – and that's whatever is in the flagrant 2 category – if you think I did that, that means you think I'm that type of person."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Monday, Brooks struggled from the field, scoring just 11 points and shooting 1-7 from the three-point line.

After saying he "pokes bears" in reference to James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer got the last laugh, recording his first game with 20 points and 20 rebounds.

"I've done some pretty cool things in my career," James said, according to ESPN. "I've never had 20 and 20 before. So, that's pretty cool, I guess."

James became the oldest player to record a 20-20 line since Wilt Chamberlain in 1973, who accomplished the feat at 36 years old.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These are the moments that I love," James said. "I love the postseason. I've been a part of a lot of the games and I just love being able to make plays and be out there with my teammates to give them experiences that they maybe never had before."

The Lakers will have a chance to become the first seven-seed to eliminate a two-seed since 2010 when they face Memphis on Wednesday.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report