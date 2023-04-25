Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Playoffs
Published

Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks skips media availability for second straight game: ‘I’m out’

Memphis faces a 3-1 hole against the Lakers

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

With the Memphis Grizzlies facing a 3-1 deficit against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, Dillon Brooks has stopped talking. 

The defensive-minded forward declined to speak with the media for the second consecutive game as the Grizzlies face elimination following a 117-111 overtime loss in Game 4. 

Dillon Brooks waits to check in

Dillon Brooks, #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies, looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. (Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

"I’m out," Brooks told reporters after the game, according to ESPN. 

JIMMY BUTLER'S EPIC 56-POINT PERFORMANCE GIVES HEAT WIN, PUSHES NBA'S BEST TEAM TO THE BRINK

Brooks has made headlines for all the wrong reasons against the Lakers, calling LeBron James old after Game 2, and earning an ejection in Game 3 for hitting James in the groin. 

On Sunday, Brooks bemoaned the way he is portrayed in the media, saying it played a factor in his Game 3 ejection. 

"The media making me a villain, the fans making me a villain, and then that just creates a whole different persona on me," Brooks said via ESPN. "So, now you think I intended to hit LeBron James in the n--s. I'm playing basketball. I'm a basketball player. So, if I intended – and that's whatever is in the flagrant 2 category – if you think I did that, that means you think I'm that type of person."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Monday, Brooks struggled from the field, scoring just 11 points and shooting 1-7 from the three-point line. 

Dillon Brooks during Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs

Dillon Brooks, #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies, looks on during Round One Game Four of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 24, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

After saying he "pokes bears" in reference to James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer got the last laugh, recording his first game with 20 points and 20 rebounds. 

"I've done some pretty cool things in my career," James said, according to ESPN. "I've never had 20 and 20 before. So, that's pretty cool, I guess."

James became the oldest player to record a 20-20 line since Wilt Chamberlain in 1973, who accomplished the feat at 36 years old.

LeBron James walks off the court after Game 4

LeBron James, #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers, walks off the court after Round One Game Four of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 24, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These are the moments that I love," James said. "I love the postseason. I've been a part of a lot of the games and I just love being able to make plays and be out there with my teammates to give them experiences that they maybe never had before."

The Lakers will have a chance to become the first seven-seed to eliminate a two-seed since 2010 when they face Memphis on Wednesday. 

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.