Shaq hopes to meet Taylor Swift, thinks its 'smart' NFL keeps cameras on her

Shaq talked to Fox News Digital at "Shaq's Fun House" party

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
Shaquille O'Neal hosted his "Shaq's Fun House" Super Bowl party and talked to Fox News Digital about Taylor Swift and the big game.

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal said Friday night that he is hoping he gets to meet Taylor Swift as the pop star heads to Las Vegas from Tokyo to watch Super Bowl LVIII to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Shaq had nothing but praise for Swift as he hit the carpet for his "Shaq’s Fun House" party – the event that occurs before each Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift sparkles wearing silver beaded dress

Taylor Swift was backed by the White House and SAG-AFTRA. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

"She’s definitely a cultural icon," he told Fox News Digital. "She definitely has a lot of fans, so the marketing department is very smart when they swing the camera toward her every time. I want to meet her. I actually went on Google today to see if there’s any Taylor Swift-Shaq sightings. I wanna set I met her, but I’m not sure. I always love shaking hands with great people.

Shaq described what the "six-second" interaction would be like with Swift.

"Hello, I love you, I’m a fan. Can we take a picture for my kids? And I’m done."

Taylor Swift claps during Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium

Taylor Swift rocks a Chiefs sweatshirt at Kansas City game. (James Squire/Getty Images)

He also said the NFL should have the Super Bowl in Las Vegas every year and why it would make sense, compared to some of the other cities that have hosted the spectacle.

"I think they should have the Super Bowl here every year," he said. "I think the NFL should do a 20-, 50-year deal, because it makes sense. Hotel accommodations – like a lot of cities when you go to the Super Bowl, if you don’t call early, you’re not gonna get it."

Shaq smiles

Shaquille O'Neal attends "Shaq's Fun House." (Medium Rare)

The Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

