Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama Crimson Tide
Published

Shannon Sharpe rips Brandon Miller for controversial ritual: ‘It’s not funny. It’s not cute’

Miller and his teammates have used the ritual all season

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The decision by Alabama freshman Brandon Miller to continue with his controversial pregame introduction following his alleged ties to the January shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris drew intense criticism over the weekend. 

During pregame warmups before Saturday’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Miller continued a pregame ritual of getting patted down by a teammate after being announced as part of the starting lineup.

Brandon Miller (24) listens to Head Coach Nate Oats of the Alabama Crimson Tide during a time out during a basketball game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on February 22, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC.

Brandon Miller (24) listens to Head Coach Nate Oats of the Alabama Crimson Tide during a time out during a basketball game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on February 22, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC. (David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last Tuesday, police testimony revealed that Miller carried the gun belonging to ex-teammate Darius Miles

BRANDON MILLER’S TWITTER ACCOUNT DISAPPEARS FOLLOWING BACKLASH FROM CONTROVERSIAL PREGAME RITUAL

While Miller continues to play and has not been charged with any crime, his decision to continue with the pregame ritual was not received well. 

On Monday, Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports ripped Miller’s decision and the pregame move in general. 

Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena on February 11, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. 

Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena on February 11, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama.  (Michael Chang/Getty Images)

"I understand that he has been doing this routine, but Skip, once you become part of a murder investigation, you let that go," Sharpe explained. "It’s inappropriate. Someone tragically lost their life. And to the young woman’s family, I am so sorry what transpired. It’s senseless and it should not have happened.

"But, it’s not funny. It’s not cute," Sharpe said. "And first of all, you continuously do that. What’s cute? What’s funny about a Black man being patted down? Do you understand what’s going on in America? You think that’s cute? I don’t." 

Following Alabama’s win over Arkansas, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats addressed the "pat-down," saying it would not happen again. 

Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is patted down by a teammate during player introductions prior to tip off against the Kentucky Wildcats at Coleman Coliseum on January 7, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. 

Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is patted down by a teammate during player introductions prior to tip off against the Kentucky Wildcats at Coleman Coliseum on January 7, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.  (Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

"I think that's something that's been going on all year. I don't really know. I don't watch our introductions, I'm not involved with them. I'm drawing up plays during that time. Regardless, it's not appropriate, it's been addressed, and I can assure you it definitely will not happen again the remainder of this year,'" Oats said.

Sharpe was pleased that Oats addressed the ritual while saying he believes Miller should be allowed to play following the revelation that he transported the gun. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.