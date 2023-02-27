Expand / Collapse search
Brandon Miller’s Twitter account disappears following backlash from controversial pregame ritual

Miller received backlash for pregame intro where he gets patted down by teammate

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Alabama freshman standout Brandon Miller appeared to have deleted his Twitter account Monday after facing backlash over the weekend for continuing his controversial pregame introduction following his alleged ties to the January shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. 

Miller, 20, was identified Tuesday in police testimony as the one who carried the gun belonging to ex-teammate Darius Miles

Brandon Miller (24) listens to Head Coach Nate Oats of the Alabama Crimson Tide during a time-out during a basketball game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on February 22, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC.

Brandon Miller (24) listens to Head Coach Nate Oats of the Alabama Crimson Tide during a time-out during a basketball game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on February 22, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC. (David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite his attorney’s defense that the freshman star was unaware that he was in possession of the firearm until receiving a text from Miles, Miller has faced scrutiny as he continues to appear on court for the Crimson Tide.

In his first home game since the revelation on Saturday, Miller continued a pregame ritual of getting patted down by a teammate after being announced for the starting lineup.

Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is patted down by a teammate during player introductions prior to tip off against the Kentucky Wildcats at Coleman Coliseum on January 7, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is patted down by a teammate during player introductions prior to tip off against the Kentucky Wildcats at Coleman Coliseum on January 7, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

The move was ill-received by many. 

Head coach Nate Oats, who has defended the university’s decision to allow Miller to continue playing, addressed the issue after the game and said it was something that has previously been done throughout the season but that it won’t continue in light of the shooting.

But Miller continued to face criticism because an image of the pregame ritual was featured as his Twitter banner.

On Sunday he changed it, but as of Monday afternoon, his account appeared to have been deleted altogether.

Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena on February 11, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama.

Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena on February 11, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Alabama did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment regarding the status of Miller’s account.

Miller hasn’t been accused of or charged with any crime – or missed any playing time. Miller’s attorney said Miller never handled the gun and that it had been left in his back seat. Police also said another Alabama player, guard Jaden Bradley, was at the scene. He started Saturday’s game and did not score.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

