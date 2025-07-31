Shannon Sharpe discusses ESPN departure, reveals why he wanted to wait for news to break on specific day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shannon Sharpe's exit from ESPN was revealed on Wednesday following his settlement in a sexual assault case.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer-turned-national television star was accused of assault, sexual assault, battery and sexual battery. He was also accused of engaging "in the intentional infliction of emotional distress," and his accuser was seeking $50 million in damages .

Sharpe initially called the allegations a "shakedown," and his legal team released sexually explicit messages that the woman had allegedly sent him in efforts to prove their interactions were consensual.

Nonetheless, the woman's attorney, Tony Buzbee , announced earlier this month that the sides "reached a mutually agreed upon resolution," but other details were not revealed. Buzbee represented two dozen of the women who accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault, and all but one of those cases ended in a settlement.

Sharpe discussed his departure from the network on the most recent edition of his podcast, stating that he understood their decision, but was hoping the news could be released later for a specific reason.

"The only thing that I really asked was, ‘guys can we wait until Monday.’ My brother [Sterling] is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I really want it to be about him and I want it to be about my family.' I said ‘this coming out is going to overshadow everything that he’s worked his entire life for.’ And unfortunately, you know, it didn’t happen that way…" Sharpe said.

"I just wish this thing could have waited until Monday because I hate the fact that I’m overshadowing my brother. First two brothers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and this is what the headline’s going to be for the next couple days."

Sharpe said that he apologized to his brother earlier in the day, who told him he did not have to do so. However, he did it one more time in a public forum.

"I know you told me I don't have to apologize, but I'm going to do it one final time tonight, and I won't apologize again - I'm sorry that I upstaged you in this manner. That was never my intent. You've been my hero, you've been my role model for as long as I can remember.

"I apologize, and I thank all of my fans for supporting me when I was at ESPN and every place that I've been… Thank you guys for your support."

Sharpe said that he "really enjoyed" his abbreviated stint at ESPN.

"I really enjoyed my time at ESPN. It gave me an opportunity to bring my audience that saw me really just grow. They saw me, you know, ‘Lakers in 5’ and they saw me say all these funny, these analogies that my grandparents gave me. And I was able to bring that to ESPN, so I’m very, very grateful for that."

Sharpe's attorneys admitted the former tight end had previously offered the woman a settlement of around $10 million , but she declined. Buzbee said that "both sides acknowledge[d] a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship."

