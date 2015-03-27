Serena continues Melbourne march with easy win

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Serena Williams continued on her path through the Australian Open on Saturday with a comfortable 6-0 6-3 third round victory over Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro.

The top seed, who has been playing well within herself in the first two rounds, upped her intensity against Suarez Navarro to advance to the fourth round in 81 minutes. The diminutive Spaniard, who had knocked Serena's older sister Venus out in the second round last year at Melbourne Park, was unable to match the defending champion's power game.

Serena will now meet 13th seed Samantha Stosur after the Australian beat Italy's Alberta Brianti 6-4 6-1.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)