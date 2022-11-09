Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
Published

Senegal forward Sadio Mané to possibly miss entire World Cup due to leg injury

Officials said Mané will undergo more tests before a timetable is determined

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Senegal's FIFA World Cup hopes suffered a blow after officials announced Sadio Mané suffered a leg injury Tuesday, putting his availability for this winter's tournament in doubt.

German club Bayern Munich announced Wednesday that the two-time African player of the year would miss at least one match due to an injury to the fibula in his right leg.

Bayern did not release any details related to the severity of the injury, but French newspaper L'Equipe claims Mane's injury could keep him out "several weeks."

Bayern Munich's Sadio Mané, center, and Werder Bremen's Amos Pieper, second from right, challenge for the ball during a Bundesliga soccer match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Bayern Munich's Sadio Mané, center, and Werder Bremen's Amos Pieper, second from right, challenge for the ball during a Bundesliga soccer match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

The World Cup in Qatar is scheduled to begin Nov. 20, so a lingering injury could cause Mané to miss the entire tournament.

Mané was in pain after taking a hit to his right leg during Bayern's 6-1 victory over Werder Bremen Tuesday in Munich. He was removed from the match and replaced by a substitute player in the 20th minute.

"Further examinations will follow in the coming days. FC Bayern is also in contact with the medical staff of the Senegalese Football Association," Bayern said in a statement.

Guinea's midfielder Naby Keita (8) and Guinea's defender Issiaga Sylla (3) fight for the ball with Senegal forward Sadio Mané (10) during a Group B Africa Cup of Nations 2021 soccer match at Stade de Kouekong in Bafoussam Jan. 14, 2022.

Guinea's midfielder Naby Keita (8) and Guinea's defender Issiaga Sylla (3) fight for the ball with Senegal forward Sadio Mané (10) during a Group B Africa Cup of Nations 2021 soccer match at Stade de Kouekong in Bafoussam Jan. 14, 2022. (Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP via Getty Images)

Mané scored the winning penalty shot to beat Egypt in a shootout in the final of the African Cup of Nations in February.

Senegalese coach Aliou Cissé is set to name the members of the team later this week.

Senegal forward Sadio Mané reacts during a Group B Africa Cup of Nations 2021 soccer match against Guinea at Stade de Kouekong in Bafoussam Jan. 14, 2022.

Senegal forward Sadio Mané reacts during a Group B Africa Cup of Nations 2021 soccer match against Guinea at Stade de Kouekong in Bafoussam Jan. 14, 2022. (Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP via Getty Images)

Mané joined Bayern from Liverpool in June in a deal that could end up being worth $41 million, depending on performance-related bonuses.

If Mané is unable to play, he will join a growing list of high-profile players who will miss the World Cup. It was confirmed last week Timo Werner of Germany's and RB Leipzig will sit out of the tournament.

Due to the intense heat in the host nation of Qatar, the World Cup was pushed back from its usual June-July window. 

Senegal plays its opening match in the World Cup Nov. 21 against the Netherlands in Group A.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.