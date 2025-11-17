Senators demand answers from MLB on how it's addressing 'threats to baseball’s integrity'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate lawmakers sent a letter to MLB Commissioner demanding answers on how the league "is addressing alleged game manipulation and threats to baseball’s integrity."

The Senate Commerce Committee, led by Chairman Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Ranking Member Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., sent the letter to Manfred on Monday more than a week after Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz were indicted over their alleged roles in a gambling scheme.

Cruz and Cantwell also addressed questions to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after three figures in the league were arrested for their roles in separate schemes.

In the letter, the lawmakers pointed to the case of former Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Tucupita Marcano. He was banned for life for placing nearly 400 bets on baseball games. MLB said at the time that 25 bets involved wagers on Pirates games while Marcano was on the roster. The Pirates said there was "no evidence" of games being compromised.

"Which raises the question: how did MLB catch Marcano and ban him for life but failed to notice Clase allegedly rigging pitches for two years? The integrity of the game is paramount. MLB has every interest in ensuring baseball is free from influence and manipulation," the letter read. "As Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Commerce Committee, we share that interest. But in light of these recent developments, MLB must clearly demonstrate how it is meeting its responsibility to safeguard America’s pastime. To that end, as detailed below, we request that MLB provide documents and information on how it is addressing the allegations against Clase and Ortiz, as well as its broader approach to preventing manipulation in the sport.

"An isolated incident of game rigging might be dismissed as an aberration, but the emergence of manipulation across multiple leagues suggests a deeper, systemic vulnerability. These developments warrant thorough scrutiny by Congress before misconduct issues become more widespread."

The committee is asking for responses to six questions by Dec. 5.

"How and when was MLB made aware of suspicious betting and game manipulation activity by Emmanuel Clase or Luis Ortiz? Provide documents sufficient to support your response? "Provide documents sufficient to show MLB’s policies and procedures relating to sports betting, gambling, or game rigging by MLB or an affiliated team’s players, coaches, employees, or owners. "List any investigation into an MLB or affiliate team’s players, coaches, employees, or owners for violating MLB rules relating to sports betting, gambling, or game rigging or related criminal conduct between January 1, 2020, and the present. "Provide all documents related to any investigation listed in response to Request 3, including:"Procedures and policies used to conduct any relevant investigation;"Documents received by third parties or otherwise collected by MLB during any relevant investigation; and"Findings, conclusions, and actions taken as a result of any relevant investigation. "Procedures and policies used to conduct any relevant investigation; "Documents received by third parties or otherwise collected by MLB during any relevant investigation; and "Findings, conclusions, and actions taken as a result of any relevant investigation. "Provide communications between MLB and any sports betting platform or sports gambling integrity monitor regarding suspicious or flagged sports wagers:"Placed by MLB’s or an affiliated team’s players, coaches, employees, or owners; or"Placed on MLB games or propositions related to MLB games, players, or teams. "Placed by MLB’s or an affiliated team’s players, coaches, employees, or owners; or "Placed on MLB games or propositions related to MLB games, players, or teams. "Explain the extent to which MLB has addressed and plans to further address the alleged instances of sports betting, gambling, and game rigging that have occurred including:"How, if at all, MLB plans to revise its rules, policies, procedures, or enforcement structure;"How, if at all, MLB plans to revise or enforce its rules relating to cellphone use during games; and"How MLB plans to ensure players, employees, coaches, and owners do not have ties to organized crime." "How, if at all, MLB plans to revise its rules, policies, procedures, or enforcement structure; "How, if at all, MLB plans to revise or enforce its rules relating to cellphone use during games; and "How MLB plans to ensure players, employees, coaches, and owners do not have ties to organized crime."

Fox News Digital reached out to MLB for comment.

Clase and Ortiz were arrested and appeared in federal court in New York last week.

Clase, a three-time All-Star, pleaded not guilty to charges that he took bribes to help gamblers win money on his pitches. Ortiz also pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The two are set to return to court on Dec. 2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.