Cleveland Guardians

Guardians pitchers indicted in gambling scheme involving MLB games

Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz were accused of rigging bets on MLB games

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 9

Federal officials indicted two Major League Baseball pitchers on charges related to an alleged gambling scheme concocted to rig bets on games during the season.

Cleveland Guardians pitchers Luis Ortiz and All-Star pitcher Emmanuel Clase were the targets of the investigation and the two face charges in the alleged scheme. Ortiz was reportedly arrested in Boston earlier Sunday, while Clase has yet to be taken into custody.

"We are aware of the recent law enforcement action. We will continue to fully cooperate with both law enforcement and Major League Baseball as their investigations continue," the team said.

MLB placed Ortiz and Clase on non-disciplinary paid leave due to a gambling probe on July 3. When Fox News Digital reached out for an update on the investigation on Oct. 22, MLB directed Fox News Digital to an August statement.

"MLB contacted federal law enforcement at the outset of its investigation and has fully cooperated throughout the process. We are aware of the indictment and today's arrest, and our investigation is ongoing," MLB’s statement on Sunday read.

Clase and Ortiz "conspired with bettors to rig pitches in professional baseball games so that the bettors would profit from illegal wagers made based on that inside information," the indictment read. "The defendants agreed in advance with their co-conspirators to throw specific types and speeds of pitchers, and their co-conspirators used that inside information to place wagers on those pitches.

"In some instances, the defendants received bribes and kickback payments – funneled through third parties – in exchange for rigging pitches. Through this scheme, the defendants defrauded betting platforms, deprived Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians of their honest services, illegally enriched themselves and their co-conspirators, misled the public and betrayed America’s past time."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

