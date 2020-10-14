Senators take aim as Astros on the brink of ACLS elimination during Barrett confirmation hearing

The Houston Astros are just one game away from being swept in the ALCS but the Senate Judiciary committee spared them no kind words on Wednesday during Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., was attempting to draw a comparison between the Astros and Senate Democrats about having “two sets of rules” in moments of desperation.

"I'd like to talk about the Houston Astros, who are miserable cheaters," Sasse said plainly. "I think all baseball fans know that the Astros cheat. They steal signs. They bang on cans. They've done a whole bunch of miserable things, historically."

“Tonight is Game 4 in the American League Championship Series and if Houston loses to Tampa they will be done. That leads people to feel kinda desperate at times,” he said.

“There are times where you have a game that is your elimination game, you can imagine people wanting to sort of reconsider anything they can reconsider. The ends might justify the means. You can imagine that the Houston Astros, who have cheated in lots of ways in the past with sign-stealing, might try to go to the umpire and try to persuade somebody to expand the strike zone just for Houston tonight. That would obviously be inappropriate, right?"

Sasse then drew his point about the Democratic line of questioning over the past three days which seemingly accused Republicans of asking Barrett to precomiutimet to certain policy outcomes.

“I think some of what we've seen in the questions over the last three days are trying to get an umpire to agree to a different set of rules for different teams.”

Sasse wasn’t the only senator to poke fun at the Astros' expense.

A microphone issue late in the afternoon prompted Sen. Lindsey Graham, R- S.C., to piggyback off of Sasse, blaming it on the “curse of the Astros.”

The Rays beat the Astros 5-2 on Tuesday night for a 3-0 lead in the AL Championship Series. Houston faces elimination in Game 4 Wednesday night.

