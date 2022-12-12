Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
Published

Second World Cup journalist 'died suddenly' after Grant Wahl passes away: report

Wahl died while covering a World Cup match

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A second journalist covering the World Cup in Qatar died Sunday just hours after American soccer journalist Grant Wahl passed away.

Khalid al-Misslam, a Qatari, was a photojournalist for Al Kass TV and "died suddenly" while covering the tournament in the country, according to the Gulf-Times.

General view of the pre-match ceremony with the flags and a copy of the trophy of the World Cup with firework prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium on Dec. 1, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.

General view of the pre-match ceremony with the flags and a copy of the trophy of the World Cup with firework prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium on Dec. 1, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

"Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam passed away recently," the Gulf-Times tweeted. "Al-Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah's mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family."

The details were on his death were unclear. Al Kass TV reportedly mentioned al-Misslam’s death once on air.

MEMORIAL AT WORLD CUP MATCH HONORS LATE AMERICAN SOCCER JOURNALIST GRANT WAHL

His death came just hours after Wahl passed away while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and Netherlands. Wahl fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail Stadium during extra time and reporters near him called for assistance.

A tribute to journalist Grant Wahl is show on a screen before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday Dec. 10, 2022 while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

A tribute to journalist Grant Wahl is show on a screen before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday Dec. 10, 2022 while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

He was covering his eighth World Cup and wrote last Monday he visited a medical clinic while in Qatar. He tested negative for COVID-19 and sought treatment for his symptoms.

"My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you," Wahl wrote in his Substack. "What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.

"I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I’m already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno."

Wahl was detained early in the tournament when he wore a rainbow T-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights. He was initially denied entry before his detainment and later was allowed into the stadium.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

