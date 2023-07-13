Expand / Collapse search
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey agrees to contract extension through 2028

Greg Sankey became the SEC's eighth commissioner back in 2015

The Southeastern Conference and Commissioner Greg Sankey have agreed to a contract extension through 2028.

Financial terms were not disclosed in the release on Thursday. Sankey, 58, is in his ninth year after becoming the SEC’s eighth commissioner in 2015.

Greg Sankey speaking to public

Greg Sankey the Commissioner of the SEC addresses the media following the announcement of the cancelation of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 12, 2020 in Nashville,  Tennessee.  The tournament has been cancelled due to the growing concern about the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). ( Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

As NCAA Transformation Committee co-chair, Sankey helped expand the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams. Additionally, the SEC has expanded to add Texas and Oklahoma in 2024 and finalized a 10-year broadcast rights agreement with ABC/ESPN for football and basketball.

Greg Sankey at game

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey attends the AutoZone Liberty Bowl between Mississippi State and Texas Tech at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 28, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Sankey expressed gratitude for the support and confidence and said he seeks to sustain the conference’s success and "fulfill our mission to provide our young people with the opportunity to grow academically and challenge themselves through elite competition."

Greg Sankey after game

Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey after the Texas A&M Aggies game during the 2023 SEC Basketball Tournament final on March 12, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

University of Alabama president Stuart Bell, who took over this month as SEC President, credited Sankey in the release for advancing the conference on a national scale and said officials around the league held him in high regard.

SEC schools earned eight national titles last season with Georgia repeating as College Football Playoff champion and LSU winning the women’s basketball and baseball titles. The conference has won 48 national titles during Sankey's tenure.