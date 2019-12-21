Seahawks suspend Al Woods ahead of playoffs for violating NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs

The Seattle Seahawks have suspended defensive tackle Al Woods after it was revealed that the 32-year-old violated the league’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs.

Woods was handed out a four-game suspension, without pay, on Friday which means he will miss the final two regular-season games and at least one playoff game. The suspension will carry over to next season if the Seahawks drop out of the playoffs.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS’ KAMERON KELLY ARRESTED FOR MAKING TERRORISTIC THREATS AT LOCAL BAR: REPORTS

A spokesperson for the league did not offer details on Woods’ suspension other than it being the result of “violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.”

The Seahawks said the suspension will begin immediately and promptly signed Bryan Mone from the practice squad to replace Woods in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

"He's been a great kid in our program,” head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday.

Woods started five games for the Seahawks this season after star defensive tackle Jarran Reed was suspended for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Woods’ suspension is the latest blow for the Seahawks who recently saw wide receiver Josh Gordon get suspended, indefinitely, for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy - for the fifth time in his career.