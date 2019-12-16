Seattle Seahawks' Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely for violating NFL drug policies again

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug and substance abuse policies, the league announced Monday.

It wasn’t clear what specific drugs may have been involved. The league released a statement announcing his suspension.

“Josh Gordon of the Seattle Seahawks has been suspended indefinitely without pay for violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.”

Gordon started the 2019 season with the New England Patriots but was waived. The Seahawks claimed Gordon off waivers in November.

He played in 5 games for the Seahawks and had seven catches for 139 yards. Gordon played in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

The latest suspension marked another blow to the wide receiver’s tumultuous career. Since he entered the league in 2012 with the Cleveland Browns, Gordon has been suspended five times for violating either the league’s substance-abuse policy or its performance-enhancing drug policy.

He had stepped away from the Patriots earlier this season to focus on his mental health.

Gordon has played six seasons in the NFL and had missed two full seasons due to suspension. He has caught 247 passes for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns over his career.

He has played for the Browns, Seahawks and Patriots.

Gordon is only 28 but Sunday may have been his final game in the NFL.