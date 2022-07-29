Seattle Seahawks, DK Metcalf agree to contract extension

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seattle Seahawks may have parted with their franchise quarterback of 10 years during the offseason, but the team will have its top wide receiver for years to come.

The Seahawks and DK Metcalf agreed to a multiyear contract extension on Friday, with the team making the official announcement on its website.

"This means a lot to me, for my future, my family's future, my future with the Seahawks," Metcalf said after signing, according to the team's website . "It just means a lot, and it's a blessing to get it done and behind me. I'm excited to go back to practice and rejoin the team fully.

BUCS CENTER RYAN JENSEN’S KNEE INJURY FEARED TO BE SEASON-ENDING: REPORT

"To see all my hard work and dedication pay off, it's big thanks to my parents, and all my coaches and teachers who put up with me throughout high school and college. It just means a lot, because this is their hard work too of raising me and putting up with me."

While the team did not share details of the extension, ESPN reported that the deal is for three years and worth $72 million, with $58.2 million in guaranteed money.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Metcalf was heading into the final year of his rookie contract and sat out the first two days of Seattle’s training camp practices this week.

CARDINALS REMOVE CONTROVERSIAL STUDY CLAUSE FROM KYLER MURRAY CONTRACT AFTER ‘DISTRACTION’

Metcalf, who was drafted out of Ole Miss in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft , has been an elite wide receiver in his first three seasons, hauling in 29 touchdowns on 216 catches. Metcalf was selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl after having 83 receptions for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Metcalf will enter the 2022 regular season with a new quarterback after Seattle traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a handful of draft picks, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive end Shelby Harris.

While the Metcalf extension is good news for Seattle, the organization was dealt a potentially concerning blow on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Safety Jamal Adams sat out Thursday’s practice due to a hand injury, and head coach Pete Carroll said he was not sure how long Adams would be out.

"He's getting some opinions about it…" Carroll told reporters after Thursday's practice, via The News Tribune . "He's got to get it checked out. He's really concerned. He's really upset that he has to miss anything."

Seattle began its training camp on Wednesday.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.