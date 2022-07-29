Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Seattle Seahawks
Published

Seattle Seahawks, DK Metcalf agree to contract extension

Metcalf caught 12 touchdowns in 2021

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seattle Seahawks may have parted with their franchise quarterback of 10 years during the offseason, but the team will have its top wide receiver for years to come. 

The Seahawks and DK Metcalf agreed to a multiyear contract extension on Friday, with the team making the official announcement on its website. 

DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks catches the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL game against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on Jan. 2, 2022.

DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks catches the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL game against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on Jan. 2, 2022. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

"This means a lot to me, for my future, my family's future, my future with the Seahawks," Metcalf said after signing, according to the team's website. "It just means a lot, and it's a blessing to get it done and behind me. I'm excited to go back to practice and rejoin the team fully.

BUCS CENTER RYAN JENSEN’S KNEE INJURY FEARED TO BE SEASON-ENDING: REPORT

"To see all my hard work and dedication pay off, it's big thanks to my parents, and all my coaches and teachers who put up with me throughout high school and college. It just means a lot, because this is their hard work too of raising me and putting up with me."

DK Metcalf attends a WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Seattle Storm at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, on June 25, 2022.

DK Metcalf attends a WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Seattle Storm at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, on June 25, 2022. (Photo by Joshua Huston/NBAE via Getty Images)

While the team did not share details of the extension, ESPN reported that the deal is for three years and worth $72 million, with $58.2 million in guaranteed money. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Metcalf was heading into the final year of his rookie contract and sat out the first two days of Seattle’s training camp practices this week. 

CARDINALS REMOVE CONTROVERSIAL STUDY CLAUSE FROM KYLER MURRAY CONTRACT AFTER ‘DISTRACTION’

Metcalf, who was drafted out of Ole Miss in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, has been an elite wide receiver in his first three seasons, hauling in 29 touchdowns on 216 catches. Metcalf was selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl after having 83 receptions for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns. 

DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half of their NFL game at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on Jan. 2, 2022.

DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half of their NFL game at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on Jan. 2, 2022. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Metcalf will enter the 2022 regular season with a new quarterback after Seattle traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a handful of draft picks, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive end Shelby Harris. 

While the Metcalf extension is good news for Seattle, the organization was dealt a potentially concerning blow on Thursday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Safety Jamal Adams sat out Thursday’s practice due to a hand injury, and head coach Pete Carroll said he was not sure how long Adams would be out.

"He's getting some opinions about it…" Carroll told reporters after Thursday's practice, via The News Tribune. "He's got to get it checked out. He's really concerned. He's really upset that he has to miss anything."

Seattle began its training camp on Wednesday. 

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.