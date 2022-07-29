Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Seahawks
Published

Seahawks' Jamal Adams 'really concerned' with hand injury that could leave him out indefinitely

Adams has missed nine games since joining Seahawks in 2020

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The Seattle Seahawks are already heading into 2022 with a massive rebuild, and one of their lone cornerstones may be out for at least a little while.

Jamal Adams, who the Seahawks acquired in 2020 via the New York Jets, missed Thursday's practice due to a hand injury that head coach Pete Carroll said the safety is "really concerned" about.

Jamal Adams, #33 of the Seattle Seahawks, waits for a timeout during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  The Packers defeated the Seahawks 17-0. 

Jamal Adams, #33 of the Seattle Seahawks, waits for a timeout during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  The Packers defeated the Seahawks 17-0.  (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Adams had two fingers fused in the offseason after dislocating them several times over the last few seasons; however, something "just wasn't right" with that left hand.

"He's getting some opinions about it…" Carroll told reporters after Thursday's practice, via The News Tribune. "He's got to get it checked out. He's really concerned. He's really upset that he has to miss anything."

Carroll added that he did not know how long Adams would be out or whether surgery was on the table.

Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams, #33, reacts to a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 20-9.

Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams, #33, reacts to a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 20-9. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

JETS' LE'VEON BELL SPARS WITH JAMAL ADAMS AFTER SAFETY IS TRADED TO SEAHAWKS

The Seahawks, who also got a fourth-rounder in the trade, sent the Jets two first-round picks, a third-rounder, and safety Bradley McDougald. They signed Adams to a four-year deal worth north of $70 million, with over half of that ($38 million) guaranteed. 

However, after missing just two games in his entire tenure with the Jets, Adams has missed nine games in his two seasons with Seattle and had a 60.1 PFF grade last year. He underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum that ended his 2021 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Jets have used their picks to select OL Alijah Vera-Tucker last year (using the third-round pick to trade up) and WR Garrett Wilson in this year's draft.

Seattle Seahawks' Jamal Adams smiles as he walks off the field after the team beat the New York Jets in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Seahawks' Jamal Adams smiles as he walks off the field after the team beat the New York Jets in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Adams is currently the highest paid player on the Seahawks after the team traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.  