Seattle Seahawks' all-time Mount Rushmore: 4 best players in franchise history

The Seattle Seahawks was founded in 1976 as the NFL’s 28th franchise. In its relatively short history, the Seahawks have appeared in three Super Bowls, which culminated in the franchise’s first win in 2013.

Talk of adding an expansion team to the Pacific Northwest had been circulating for decades before Seattle was finally granted the franchise. The new team had no problem selling tickets in its first season, showcasing the demand for an NFL team in the region, but the Seahawks struggled early on, going 2-12 in their rookie season in the NFC.

The following year the team moved to the AFC and while their record improved to 5-9, it wasn’t enough. The Seahawks saw true success under head coach Chuck Knox, who led the team to the AFC championship game his first season in 1983.

With 10 division titles, three conference championships and one Super Bowl win under Pete Carroll, the Seahawks have become a dominant force in the NFL in just a short time.

But who would make a Mount Rushmore of Seahawk players? Take a look at the list below.

STEVE LARGENT

Steve Largent, easily one of the best wide receivers in league history, is the undisputed top Seahawks player of all-time.

An All-American out of the University of Tulsa, Largent was a late-round draft pick in 1976. He would go on to have a 14-year career with the Seahawks where he was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and was named First-team All-Pro in 1985.

When Largent retired in 1989, he held six all-time NFL receiving records and became the first player to ever catch 100 touchdown passes.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1995.

RUSSELL WILSON



It's not often you see a player in the midst of his career make a franchise all-time player list but Russell Wilson is no doubt the best quarterback in Seahawks history.

The 31-year-old signal-caller began his NFL career in Seattle in 2012 and was an instant star on the field. He started in two Super Bowls and was responsible for bringing the franchise its only ring in 2013.

Already a seven-time Pro Bowler, Wilson is only one of the quarterbacks in NFL history with a career passer rating over 100, coming only second to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Wilson signed a contract extension in 2019 that will keep him in Seattle until 2023 where he will no doubt continue to be a powerhouse.

WALTER JONES

Walter Jones spent his entire 12-season long career in Seattle and is still considered one of the best offensive tackles to play the game.

A nine-time Pro Bowler and four-time First-team All-Pro, Jones started in every single game from 1997 to 2008. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

CORTEZ KENNEDY

An All-American out of the University of Miami, Cortez Kennedy was drafted No. 3 overall by the Seahawks in 1990. He was named NFL Defensive Player of the year just two years later and would go on to be named to eight Pro Bowls and First-team All-Pro honors three times.

A Seahawks player for life, Kennedy retired after 11 seasons in Seattle, recording 668 tackles, 58 sacks, and three interceptions.

One of the best defensive tackles in the league, Kennedy was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.