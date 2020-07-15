Seattle Mariners: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

It will be an uphill battle for the Seattle Mariners come the start of the abbreviated 2020 season.

The Mariners will have a challenging schedule, playing mostly American League West division opponents, as they finished in last place in 2019. Seattle didn’t make any seismic moves during the offseason. Instead, they'll be relying on the additions of veteran pitchers Taijuan Walker and Kendall Graveman to help boost the rotation.

The lineup will look a bit young with players like Evan White, Shed Long Jr., and Kyle Lewis expected to be the full-time starters once things ramp up. Seattle will have Dee Gordon on the team, but he’s expected to split time with Long.

It will be interesting to see how the young Mariners players do in the shortened season. It’ll be tough to get the same kind of experience as a full 162-game season. There will have to be a lot of luck on their side to make the postseason. The AL West is extremely difficult to win in, especially with how loaded it looks right now.

Through 60 games last season, the Mariners were 25-35.

**

2019 finish: 5th AL West

2019 record: 68-94

Manager: Scott Servais

**

Projected Starters

C: Tom Murphy

1B: Evan White

2B: Shed Long Jr.

3B: Kyle Seager

SS: J.P. Crawford

OF: Kyle Lewis

OF: Mallex Smith

OF: Jake Fraley

DH: Daniel Vogelbach

**

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: Marco Gonzales

SP: Yusei Kikuchi

SP: Justus Sheffield

SP: Kendall Graveman

SP: Taijuan Walker

CL: Matt Magil

**