Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson takes huge hit to helmet during game

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson took a huge hit from a Pittsburgh Steelers defender during their matchup Sunday, and the blow to the star quarterback's helmet had some observers wondering why no penalty was called.

Wilson was scrambling around on a play in the second half and managed to avoid at least one potential sack before getting rid of the football.

But a few moments after he threw the ball, Wilson was met by Bud Dupree, who hit the quarterback in the helmet.

There was no penalty on the play.

Remarkably, Wilson stayed in the game and, three plays later, threw a touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf.

Wilson finished the game 29-of-35 with 300 passing yards and three touchdown passes. He also had six carries for 22 yards.

Seattle beat Pittsburgh, 28-26.