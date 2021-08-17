Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Seattle Seahawks
Published

Jamal Adams, Seahawks agree to 4-year deal worth $70 million

Adams' deal includes $38 million in guaranteed money

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Seattle Seahawks locked up superstar Jamal Adams for the foreseeable future.

Adams, a former LSU product, signed a four-year extension that will keep him in Seattle through the 2025 NFL season, the team announced on Tuesday. Adams’ deal is worth $70 million and it includes $38 million in guaranteed money, which makes him the highest-paid safety in the league.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Seahawks were reportedly prepared to use the franchise tag on Adams in 2022 after his rookie deal expired, but he would have tried to argue that he plays linebacker and not safety. Adams was acquired by the Seahawks last offseason in a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets.

Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) reacts to a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Seattle. 

Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) reacts to a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Seattle.  (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle gave up two first-round picks and a third-rounder in the trade.

Adams, 25, finished with a team-high 9.5 sacks for the Seahawks last season. During the offseason, he had surgeries on his shoulder and finger to repair lingering injuries that he had.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2019, the Seahawks signed quarterback Russell Wilson to a $35 million per year contract, and they signed All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner to a record $18 million per year deal.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova