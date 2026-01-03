Seahawks secure top seed in NFC with dominant road win over 49ers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seattle Seahawks locked down the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a strong path to the Super Bowl on Saturday night with a season finale win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle also finished with their best regular season record in franchise history, clinching 14 wins for the first time ever.

The Seahawks held on to a 10-point victory despite outgaining the 49ers 363 yards to 173, and running 64 plays to San Francisco's 42.

Seattle missed a field goal in the fourth quarter and turned the ball over on downs in the first quarter to waste two red zone drives, but dominated on defense to prevent those missed opportunities from coming back to haunt them.

The 49ers wasted their best drive of the night as well when quarterback Brock Purdy was intercepted at Seattle's three-yard line in the fourth quarter facing a 10-point deficit, which seemingly secured the game for the Seahawks.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, in his first season on the team, completed 20 passes on 26 attempts for 198 yards and helped set up the only touchdown of the entire game in the first quarter.

Darnold redeemed a disappointing Week-18 game for the Minnesota Vikings last season when he completed just 18 of 41 passes for 166 yards in a battle for the top seed against the Detroit Lions.

Darnold said "Learning from mistakes, and staying calm from the pocket," made the difference in his performance Saturday compared to a year ago, in a postgame interview with ESPN.

Meanwhile, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had just 127 yards with the late interception, and took a big hit on his final pass of the night, then took a while to get back up. He was eventually able to walk off the field, and Seattle ran the clock out.