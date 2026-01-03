Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks secure top seed in NFC with dominant road win over 49ers

Seattle clinched their best regular season record in franchise history

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Jaguars Rising and Seahawks Holding Strong — Did Danny COOK with His Top 10? 🔥 | First Things First Video

Jaguars Rising and Seahawks Holding Strong — Did Danny COOK with His Top 10? 🔥 | First Things First

Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes, Chris Broussard and Danny Parkins discuss the statement Aaron Rodgers sent to the league with his dominant performance against the Miami Dolphins before Danny reveals his latest Top 10 and breaks down the biggest risers.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seattle Seahawks locked down the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a strong path to the Super Bowl on Saturday night with a season finale win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle also finished with their best regular season record in franchise history, clinching 14 wins for the first time ever.

The Seahawks held on to a 10-point victory despite outgaining the 49ers 363 yards to 173, and running 64 plays to San Francisco's 42.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks fails to catch the ball against Ji'Ayir Brown #27 of the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL game on Jan. 3, 2026 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire)

Seattle missed a field goal in the fourth quarter and turned the ball over on downs in the first quarter to waste two red zone drives, but dominated on defense to prevent those missed opportunities from coming back to haunt them. 

The 49ers wasted their best drive of the night as well when quarterback Brock Purdy was intercepted at Seattle's three-yard line in the fourth quarter facing a 10-point deficit, which seemingly secured the game for the Seahawks. 

NFL WEEK 17 SCORES: AFC NORTH, NFC SOUTH UP FOR GRABS AS PLAYOFF PICTURE ALMOST COMPLETE

Blazin' 5 of Week 18: Seahawks favorite over 49ers for NFC West, will Steelers upset Ravens and snag AFC North? | The Herd Video

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, in his first season on the team, completed 20 passes on 26 attempts for 198 yards and helped set up the only touchdown of the entire game in the first quarter. 

Darnold redeemed a disappointing Week-18 game for the Minnesota Vikings last season when he completed just 18 of 41 passes for 166 yards in a battle for the top seed against the Detroit Lions.

Darnold said "Learning from mistakes, and staying calm from the pocket," made the difference in his performance Saturday compared to a year ago, in a postgame interview with ESPN. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter of a game at Levi's Stadium on January 03, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter of a game at Levi's Stadium on January 03, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had just 127 yards with the late interception, and took a big hit on his final pass of the night, then took a while to get back up. He was eventually able to walk off the field, and Seattle ran the clock out. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

Close modal

Continue