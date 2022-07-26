Seahawks' Chris Carson, 27, to retire due to neck injury: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson will reportedly be calling it a career after five NFL seasons due to a neck injury. He is 27.

Carson, who has battled the injury for the past year, played in only four games during the 2021 regular season, rushing for 232 yards on 54 attempts.

According to NFL Network, Seattle will release Carson with a failed physical designation. Due to the designation, Carson will receive "several million in injury protection benefits" from the organization.

In June, Seahawks head coach Pete Carrol hinted that Carson may be forced to retire due to the injury.

"We visited — it was about 10 days ago now — here and had a real good chance to hang out with him and feel him," Carroll said, according to ESPN. "He's concerned because he wants to play, and he loves the game, and he's a worker. He wants to work and push and all that, and there's some things that he was still a little but restrained to do, so he wasn't quite ready to do everything at that time.

"It's just hard on him. Our guys love this game that they grow up playing, and when they sense that there may be an end to it, it's hard. It's difficult and it's real. We're going to love him through it and help him as much as possible if that's the case, like we do with everybody when it comes to the end of it. It's inevitable. It's coming. But it's always too soon. We're trying to fight that off, and he knows that. He's battling. He's doing everything he can, and he wants to compete all the way until the last word, and so he's going for it."

Carson was drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Seattle out of Oklahoma State and was a 1,000-yard rusher in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Carson rushed for 3,502 yards and 24 touchdowns in his career.

