Seattle Seahawks
Published

Pete Carroll thinks Seahawks 'got a shot' at a championship with Drew Lock

Seattle acquired Lock in the Russell Wilson trade

By Sam Amico | OutKick
Russell Wilson is out, Drew Lock is in, and Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll thinks great things await.

Hey, don’t shoot the messenger.

FILE - Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. Lock says he is relishing the chance to get a fresh start for his career following his trade to the Seattle Seahawks.

FILE - Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. Lock says he is relishing the chance to get a fresh start for his career following his trade to the Seattle Seahawks. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

But seriously, Carroll and Seahawks GM John Schneider both say that Lock is a guy who can take them places. Lock, of course, was acquired as part of the trade that sent Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

"If he plays like he did early on, I think we’ve got a shot,’’ Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. "You go back to his first year when he was balling as a rookie, when he was 4-1, his third-down numbers were terrific. Taking care of the football really well. … We think he’s still that guy and so we’ll see.’’

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. 

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Lock just completed his third season, all with the Broncos. While he may have been "balling as a rookie," he appeared in just six games last season, starting three. He finished 67-of-111 passing for 787 yards, with touchdowns and two interceptions. In the past three years combined, Lock has compiled an 8-13 record.

Hardly the stuff of which Super Bowl dreams are made. But hey, the Seahawks are happy.

"We’re excited about it,’’ Schneider said. "We’re excited about a change of scenery for him.’’

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Lock is no Wilson, but he is the Seahawks new man under center. So when the Seahawks say they’re excited, you can believe them.

After all, what other choice do they have?