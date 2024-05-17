Expand / Collapse search
The PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler praises police for being 'our protectors,’ describes interactions with them while in custody

Scheffler is facing a felony of second-degree assault on a police officer

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Scottie Scheffler was in unfamiliar territory early Friday morning, as he was arrested en route to the PGA Championship at Valhalla.

The ordeal had Scheffler feeling "pretty rattled, to say the least," and he admitted it took him a "few holes" to feel somewhat normal again.

But in a somewhat ironic twist (he is facing a felony charge of second-degree assault on a police officer), the officers who were involved in placing Scheffler in custody wound up playing a role in calming him down.

Scheffler walking on course

Scottie Scheffler of The United States walks off the tee on his first hole, the par 5, 10th hole with his playing partner Wyndham Clark during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky.  (David Cannon/Getty Images)

"The officer that took me to the jail was very kind, he was great. We had a nice chat in the car, that kind of helped calm me down. I was sitting there waiting to go in, and I asked him, I was like ‘Can you just come hang out with me for a few minutes so I can calm down?…’" Scheffler said after his round. (He even joked that he had been stretching in a jail cell.)

"The officers inside the jail were tremendous."

Scheffler even said he was the butt of some jokes made inside the jail "when they figured out who I was and what happened and how I ended up there."

"This one older officer looked at me when I was doing my fingerprints and looks at me and goes ‘Do you want full experience today?’ I looked at him and go, ‘I don’t know how to answer that.’ He was like ‘Come on man, do you want a sandwich?’ I was like ‘sure, I’ll take a sandwich. I didn’t eat breakfast yet.’ They were really kind.

Scottie Scheffler at PGA championship

Scottie Scheffler of the United States reacts on the 18th green during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky.  (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

"I’m thankful that we have such strong police. They’re our protectors out there. We just got into a chaotic situation this morning. That’s really all it was."

Scheffler was detained at 6:01 a.m. ET and released just over two-and-a-half hours later, and arrived at Valhalla another half hour after that, 56 minutes before his tee time.

Starting on the back nine, the reigning Masters champion naturally birdied 10 to start the day. He followed with a bogey on 11 but responded with a birdie on 12.

After five-straight pars, he then ripped off four birdies in his next eight holes.

He finished the round two shots back of the lead, as Collin Morikawa rattled off five straight birdies at a point to head into the clubhouse at -11; Scheffler was -4 after the first round.

Scottie Scheffler after 2nd round

Scottie Scheffler of the United States speaks to the media during a press conference during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky.  (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Scheffler was booked into the Louisville Department of Corrections later Friday. He was also charged with criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

