Scottie Pippen questions whether Tom Brady is the greatest NFL player of all time

NBA legend Scottie Pippen has been under the microscope over the last few weeks as he promotes his book "Unguarded" and takes to task his former teammate Michael Jordan and "The Last Dance" documentary.

In an interview with GQ Magazine on Thursday, Pippen was asked about his legacy and where he would put himself among the NBA’s all-time greats. In his answer, Pippen admitted he wouldn’t put Tom Brady as the greatest player in the NFL because of how important the team aspect is in football.

"I’m gonna say, in basketball, there’s no way to place yourself, you know? There’s hard to play Tom Brady at the top of the NFL even though he’s won a lot of championships, there are almost 70 players on each team. Is he playing on every side of the football? Is he on kickoff? Is he on the punt return? Because if he ain’t plying all the roles, then he gotta give credit to his team," Pippen said.

"And I place myself with the greatest team that ever played in the NBA."

Brady picked up his seventh Super Bowl title in February when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. He has more championships than any team in the NFL.

He’s also on top of two of the more important individual statistical categories – passing yards and passing touchdowns. He has 82,074 passing yards and 608 passing touchdowns in his illustrious career. And at 44, he’s still considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Comparing greatness across sports is tough. If there was a Mount Rushmore of sports, Brady is certainly among those on it.