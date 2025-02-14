Saquon Barkley gifts Eagles offensive linemen trucks of Bud Light after his record-breaking campaign

Saquon Barkley did all of the running, but he knows he had some assists during his record-breaking campaign.

During Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles running back set the all-time record for the most rushing yards in a single season, including the playoffs, with 2,504 yards on the ground.

During an appearance this week on "The Tonight Show," Barkley said that his offensive linemen had to be in attendance — but ahead of their Super Bowl parade, he perhaps gave the best gift of all.

Barkley gave each of his offensive linemen their own truckload of Bud Light.

Barkley dominated all season, much to New York Giants fans' chagrin. After the Giants opted to move on from him, he became the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards during the regular season. Had he not rested in Week 18, he very well could have broken former running back Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record.

The superstar running back joined the Eagles on a three-year deal this past offseason, and it's proving to be perhaps their best move in recent memory. Out of his 20 games played, he rushed for 100-plus yards 12 times and eclipsed the 200-yard mark twice.

His regular season earned him Offensive Player of the Year honors — it was the first time that running backs earned the award in back-to-back seasons since 2005 and 2006, when Shaun Alexander and LaDanian Tomlinson won the hardware, respectively (Christian McCaffrey won it last year).

Barkley ran for only 57 yards in the Super Bowl on Sunday, a rare bright spot for the Kansas City Chiefs — but he's the one who came out with the Lombardi Trophy.

