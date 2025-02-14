Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley gifts Eagles offensive linemen trucks of Bud Light after his record-breaking campaign

Barkley ran for the most yards ever in a single season, including playoff games

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Saquon Barkley did all of the running, but he knows he had some assists during his record-breaking campaign.

During Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles running back set the all-time record for the most rushing yards in a single season, including the playoffs, with 2,504 yards on the ground.

During an appearance this week on "The Tonight Show," Barkley said that his offensive linemen had to be in attendance — but ahead of their Super Bowl parade, he perhaps gave the best gift of all.

Saquon Barkley with linemen

Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his touchdown with Lane Johnson as Mekhi Becton looks on during the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Jan. 26. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Barkley gave each of his offensive linemen their own truckload of Bud Light.

Barkley dominated all season, much to New York Giants fans' chagrin. After the Giants opted to move on from him, he became the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards during the regular season. Had he not rested in Week 18, he very well could have broken former running back Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Eagles' Super Bowl championship parade on Friday.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Eagles' Super Bowl championship parade on Friday. (Damian Giletto/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The superstar running back joined the Eagles on a three-year deal this past offseason, and it's proving to be perhaps their best move in recent memory. Out of his 20 games played, he rushed for 100-plus yards 12 times and eclipsed the 200-yard mark twice.

His regular season earned him Offensive Player of the Year honors — it was the first time that running backs earned the award in back-to-back seasons since 2005 and 2006, when Shaun Alexander and LaDanian Tomlinson won the hardware, respectively (Christian McCaffrey won it last year).

Saquon Barkley raises the trophy

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Barkley ran for only 57 yards in the Super Bowl on Sunday, a rare bright spot for the Kansas City Chiefs — but he's the one who came out with the Lombardi Trophy.

