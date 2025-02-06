Saquon Barkley, Pat Surtain II named Offensive, Defensive Players of the Year

After carrying their teams to the playoffs, Saquon Barkley and Pat Surtain II were named the best players on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, respectively.

The running back signed a three-year deal with the Eagles in the offseason after their division rival in the New York Giants opted to let him go and it’s been a nightmare for Big Blue and a dream for the Birds.

Barkley became the ninth person to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season, and had he not sat in Week 18, he probably would have the record.

While this is strictly a regular season award, Barkley is 30 yards away from setting the record for most rushing yards in a season, including playoffs. In 19 games played this season, including the postseason, Barkley has rushed for 2,447 yards and 18 touchdowns, five of which have come in his last two games.

Out of his 19 games played, he's rushed for 100-plus 12 times and has eclipsed the 200-yard mark twice.

This is the first time a running back has won the award in back-to-back seasons since 2005 and 2006, when Shaun Alexander and LaDanian Tomlinson won the hardware, respectively.

Surtain became the first defensive back to win the award since Stephon Gilmore in 2019 after locking top receivers all season long. Surtain picked off four passes, returning them for an NFL-high 132 yards. He made his third consecutive Pro Bowl and was named a First-team All-Pro for the second time in three seasons.

Quarterbacks combined for a 59.1 passer rating when throwing toward Surtain, the third-lowest mark in football behind Derek Stingley Jr. and Marlon Humphrey.

Surtain is the 12th cornerback to win the award.

Both players thanked God upon receiving their award - Barkley was not in attendance, as he's gearing up for the big game on Sunday.

