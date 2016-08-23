Sandusky's bid for new trial stretches into third day

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) A third day of testimony is set to get underway in Jerry Sandusky's quest to have a judge dismiss dozens of child-sex charges or grant him a new trial on them.

The hearing continuing Tuesday at the Centre County courthouse near State College could include testimony from prosecutors involved in his 2012 molestation trial.

Sandusky and two of his defense lawyers are among the witnesses who already have testified. The former Penn State assistant football coach is serving 30 to 60 years in prison on a 45-count child molestation conviction.

This hearing is before the same judge who presided over Sandusky's trial. It follows unsuccessful appeals to the Pennsylvania Superior and Supreme courts.