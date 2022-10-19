Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland dead at 18

Mississippi State on Wednesday announced that football player Sam Westmoreland has died at the age of 18.

The Oktibbeha County Sherrif's Office said they found Westmoreland dead upon arrival at Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church, which is four miles off Mississippi State’s campus, the Clarion Ledger reports. While an ongoing investigation is taking place, no foul play is suspected.

The student from Tupelo, Mississippi, was an offensive lineman with the team playing in his freshman season.

"One of the most profound lessons I’ve learned while leading this great university is that the tragic loss of one of our students diminishes all of our students — and all of us at Mississippi State feel the impact of Sam Westmoreland’s death," MSU President Mark E. Keenum said in a statement.

"My prayers are with Sam’s family and friends, with his MSU teammates and coaches and with the Tupelo community during this most difficult time."

The university is working with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office and the Oktibbeha County Coroner’s Office to determine what happened to Westmoreland.

"The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," head coach Mike Leach said. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

"The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time."

Westmoreland was a walk-on to the Bulldogs program. He also was an industrial technology major at the university after graduating from Tupelo High School.

Mississippi State is offering counseling sessions Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for students.

"Mississippi State is a family, and we are all mourning during this trying time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Westmoreland family and everyone who knew and loved Sam," said John Cohen, MSU director of athletics.