LSU head coach Brian Kelly on instant replay: ‘Ruining the game’

LSU head coach Brian Kelly is not a fan of instant replay in college football.

In LSU’s Week 7 win over the Florida Gators , play was stopped at least five times in order to conduct a review.

At his Monday press conference, Kelly was not pleased with the number of times instant replay was called, saying that he hopes it is something college football looks at following the end of the season .

ALABAMA FAN FIRED AFTER TWEETING HE WAS ‘GLAD’ RECEIVER STRUCK FEMALE TENNESSEE FAN

"There were some things that happened in that game that just – my biggest concern is that we're just slowing the game down," Kelly said Monday, according to 247 Sports.

"Hopefully it's something we can look at at the end of the season," Kelly continued. "Maybe it can be instant replay on scoring plays only or change of possession. If you feel like it's egregious, throw the red flag out there. But it just seems like we're slowing the game down. That will be a topic that we can have after the season ends."

MISSISSIPPI STATE FOOTBALL PLAYER SAM WESTMORELAND DEAD AT 18

On his weekly radio show Thursday night, Kelly continued voicing his displeasure.

"Ten out of 10 times, the call stands on the field. Unless it's an LSU call, right?" Kelly said on his weekly radio show Thursday, according to ESPN. "Or is it just me? I just don't think they like the guy from up north."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

One particular review did not sit well with Kelly – when referees reversed a fumble on Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson – saying that Richardson’s arm was coming forward.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Here's how it was explained to us: If you break it down to the millisecond by a frame, his hand is slightly moving forward by a frame," Kelly said Thursday night. "So, if we're going to get to that level, it's amazing. Like, instant replay is ruining the game."

LSU plays No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.