San Diego State will play in volleyball tournament after SJSU trans athlete prompts Boise State to forfeit

San Diego State's women's volleyball team released a statement on Friday suggesting it is willing to participate in a potential Mountain West Tournament final match against San Jose State. The statement comes two days after Boise State forfeited its semifinal match to the Spartans amid a national controversy over a trans athlete.

San Diego State will take on top-seeded Colorado State in the semifinal on Friday night for the chance to face San Jose State for the conference championship in Las Vegas, Nevada. The program said the team has made a "decision to play."

"We love playing the sport of volleyball. We remain focused on continuing our strong start to the season and competing for a Mountain West championship. Our decision to play is not intended to be any kind of statement besides demonstrating our commitment to volleyball," the statement read.

The program also announced that players will not be doing any media interviews throughout the tournament.

San Diego State played two matches against San Jose State this year, sweeping the Spartans by winning both matches. San Diego State dominated San Jose State in straight sets on the Spartans' home floor on October 10. The rematch in San Diego on November 9 saw the Aztecs in three sets to one.

San Jose State's trans player Blaire Fleming still led both games in kills, but San Diego State was able to overcome it both times.

Meanwhile, Boise State, forfeited both regular season matches to San Jose State, and were one of four conference opponents to do so in the regular season. Wyoming, Utah State and Nevada also forfeited regular season matches to San Jose State, as Boise State and Wyoming gave up two matches each.

San Jose State had six conference wins added to its record as a result of those forfeits, earning the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

A federal judge had the ability to prevent Flaming from competing in the tournament but ruled to allow it instead. Judge Kato Crews in Colorado, appointed by President Biden in January, denied a motion for injunctive relief in a lawsuit by college volleyball players against the conference.

A dozen women jointly filed the suit against the Mountain West and its commissioner, alleging violations of Title IX and their First Amendment rights. Among the women are SJSU co-volleyball captain Brooke Slusser and two former Spartans as well as athletes from other Mountain West schools .

Fleming's own teammate Brooke Slusser is involved in that lawsuit and another over Fleming's presence on the team. Slusser previously told Fox News Digital that the situation involving the possibility of teams forfeiting against them in the tournament was something that distracted them in recent weeks.

"We're just mostly wondering, are teams even gonna play us, period, if we go there? Because of just everything that's happened this season," Slusser said. "It seems like every few days it looks like it'll be a fine day and everything's normal, and then something else happens. So, I truly do think everyone's just kind of taking things day by day and taking the punches as they come."

Colorado State, who will have the higher-seeded advantage against San Diego State on Friday night, also participated in two matchups against San Jose State in the regular season despite the ongoing controversy.

San Diego State split its two meetings against Colorado State in the regular season. The Aztecs won the first matchip in a decisive fifth set in San Diego on October 17, then lost in straight sets in Colorado on November 2.