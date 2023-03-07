Saints' Tyrann Mathieu reacts to Ravens using franchise tag on Lamar Jackson: 'Feel some kind of way about it'

The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to come to an agreement on a long-term extension. As a result, the team placed the non-exclusive franchise tag Jackson on Tuesday.

Jackson’s price tag is now $32.41 million for next season. Jackson, who is not represented by an agent, can now speak with other NFL teams beginning next week.

But, Tyrann Mathieu, a.k.a. The Honey Badger, took to Twitter to voice his displeasure about the ongoing situation in Baltimore.

In a tweet, the 30-year-old Saints safety questioned why Jackson was being treated in what he believed was a disrespectful manner.

"When is the last time a league MVP was treated so disrespectfully?? I feel some kind of way about it - And don't tell me what was offered to him, show me!!!"

Another NFL defensive back, Philadelphia Eagles five-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay agreed with Mathieu's assessment of the situation.

"Facts!!!" Slay wrote in response to Mathieu.

Mathieu's team is no longer in the running for Jackson, as the Saints opted to sign veteran quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year contract on Monday.

Shortly, after the Ravens announced that they would be using the non-exclusive tag on the former NFL MVP, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that the Falcons would not be pursing Jackson this offseason.

Other reports also surfaced on Tuesday which listed the Panthers, Raiders, Commanders, and Dolphins as other teams who were not interested in the star quarterback's services.

The long and drawn out situation between the Ravens and Jackson has been riddled with speculation and confusion. Recently retired defensive lineman J.J. Watt was among those who are perplexed by the latest development in the Jackson saga.

"Why are all of these teams so publicly 'out' on Lamar Jackson, an MVP winner in his prime at the most important position in the entire NFL?" Watt asked on Twitter. What am I missing here?

Multiple team aggressively pursued quarterback Deshaun Watson last offseason even as he faced several civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct.

The Cleveland Browns ultimately decided to send three first-round picks and players to the Texans before giving him an unprecedented five-year, fully-guaranteed $230 million extension.

Jackson is reportedly seeking a fully guaranteed contract comparable to Watson's historic deal. But, team owners seem to be weary of making fully guaranteed deals the new normal in the NFL.