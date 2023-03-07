Expand / Collapse search
Ravens place franchise tag on Lamar Jackson after unsuccessful extension talks

Jackson is allowed to negotiate a possible contract with other teams under the non-exclusive tag

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
The Baltimore Ravens were unsuccessful in their attempt to sign quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term extension, which led to placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on him.

Jackson’s price tag is now $32.41 million for next season. However, being that the tag is non-exclusive, other teams are allowed to talk with Jackson about a possible contract. 

The Ravens own the right to match any offer sheet that Jackson signs, or two first-round picks in return. 

This is a developing story… 

