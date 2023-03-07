Ravens place franchise tag on Lamar Jackson after unsuccessful extension talks

The Baltimore Ravens were unsuccessful in their attempt to sign quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term extension, which led to placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on him.

Jackson’s price tag is now $32.41 million for next season. However, being that the tag is non-exclusive, other teams are allowed to talk with Jackson about a possible contract.

The Ravens own the right to match any offer sheet that Jackson signs, or two first-round picks in return.

This is a developing story…