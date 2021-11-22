Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Orleans Saints
Published

Saints, Taysom Hill agree to unique four-year contract extension: report

Taysom Hill could make an average of $10 million per year at minimum

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New Orleans Saints and do-it-all player Taysom Hill agreed to a contract extension.

Hill agreed to a four-year, hybrid-type of contract that will pay him anywhere between $40 million and $95 million, including $22.5 million guaranteed, ESPN reported on Monday. Hill, who was active for the team’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, didn’t play a single offensive snap.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Hill, 31, could make an average of $10 million per year at minimum, and as much as $23.75 million annually.

NFL WEEK 11 SCHEDULE, SCORES, UPDATES AND MORE

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, right, is congratulated by tight end Garrett Griffin (45) after his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, right, is congratulated by tight end Garrett Griffin (45) after his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

The reason why the deal is so unique is because Hill plays multiple positions for the Saints.

With starting quarterback Jameis Winston done for the season after suffering a torn ACL, the Saints have relied on third-stringer Trevor Siemian to operate under center, but New Orleans is currently on a three-game losing streak.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. (Derick Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

In seven games played this season, Hill has 56 passing yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He also has 20 attempts with 104 yards on the ground and three scores, and four receptions for 52 yards.

Clearly, Saints head coach Sean Payton has a vision for Hill in New Orleans.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com