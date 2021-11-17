NFL Week 11 schedule, scores, updates and more

The 2021 NFL season is entering the stretch run and for those in contention of making the playoffs.

Starting with Thursday night’s game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons and ending with Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants, it appears almost each game on the docket in Week 11 will have some kind of playoff implication positively or negatively.

The Tennessee Titans will have a chance to keep their stranglehold on the AFC South with a game against the Houston Texans. The Baltimore Ravens need a bounce-back win over the Chicago Bears to maintain a lead in the AFC North. The Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys will also have an intense matchup Sunday evening.

Read below to see what other games are upcoming this week. All times are Eastern.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

-

Byes: Broncos, Rams

Thursday, November 18, 2021

8:20 PM: Patriots @ Falcons (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, November 21, 2021

1 PM: Saints @ Eagles (FOX)

1 PM: Dolphins @ Jets (CBS)

1 PM: Washington @ Panthers (FOX)

1 PM: Colts @ Bills (CBS)

1 PM: Lions @ Browns (FOX)

1 PM: 49ers @ Jaguars (FOX)

1 PM: Texans @ Titans (CBS)

1 PM: Packers @ Vikings (FOX)

1 PM: Ravens @ Bears (CBS)

4:05 PM: Bengals @ Raiders (CBS)

4:25 PM: Cardinals @ Seahawks (FOX)

4:25 PM: Cowboys @ Chiefs (FOX)

8:20 PM: Steelers @ Chargers (NBC)

Monday, November 22, 2021

8:15 PM: Giants @ Buccaneers (ESPN/ESPN2)

-

NFL Standings

AFC East

Bills (6-3) Patriots (6-4) Dolphins (3-7) Jets (2-7)

AFC North

Ravens (6-3) Steelers (5-3-1) Bengals (5-4) Browns (5-5)

AFC South

Titans (8-2) Colts (5-5) Jaguars (2-7) Texans (1-8)

AFC West

Chiefs (6-4) Chargers (5-4) Raiders (5-4) Broncos (5-5)

NFC East

Cowboys (7-2) Eagles (4-6) Washington (3-6) Giants (3-6)

NFC North

Packers (8-2) Vikings (4-5) Bears (3-6) Lions (0-8-1)

NFC South

Buccaneers (6-3) Saints (5-4) Panthers (5-5) Falcons (4-5)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NFC West