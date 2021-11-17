Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

NFL Week 11 schedule, scores, updates and more

The Patriots and Falcons will start Week 11 with a Thursday night matchup

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The 2021 NFL season is entering the stretch run and for those in contention of making the playoffs.

Starting with Thursday night’s game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons and ending with Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants, it appears almost each game on the docket in Week 11 will have some kind of playoff implication positively or negatively.

The Tennessee Titans will have a chance to keep their stranglehold on the AFC South with a game against the Houston Texans. The Baltimore Ravens need a bounce-back win over the Chicago Bears to maintain a lead in the AFC North. The Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys will also have an intense matchup Sunday evening.

Read below to see what other games are upcoming this week. All times are Eastern.

Byes: Broncos, Rams

Thursday, November 18, 2021

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick applauds towards his players on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick applauds towards his players on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

8:20 PM: Patriots @ Falcons (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, November 21, 2021

1 PM: Saints @ Eagles (FOX)

1 PM: Dolphins @ Jets (CBS)

1 PM: Washington @ Panthers (FOX)

1 PM: Colts @ Bills (CBS)

1 PM: Lions @ Browns (FOX)

1 PM: 49ers @ Jaguars (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

1 PM: Texans @ Titans (CBS)

1 PM: Packers @ Vikings (FOX)

1 PM: Ravens @ Bears (CBS)

4:05 PM: Bengals @ Raiders (CBS)

4:25 PM: Cardinals @ Seahawks (FOX)

4:25 PM: Cowboys @ Chiefs (FOX)

8:20 PM: Steelers @ Chargers (NBC)

Monday, November 22, 2021

8:15 PM: Giants @ Buccaneers (ESPN/ESPN2)

NFL Standings

Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) celebrates after the Titans recovered a fumbled kickoff by the New Orleans Saints in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) celebrates after the Titans recovered a fumbled kickoff by the New Orleans Saints in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/John Amis)

AFC East

  1. Bills (6-3)
  2. Patriots (6-4)
  3. Dolphins (3-7)
  4. Jets (2-7)

AFC North

  1. Ravens (6-3)
  2. Steelers (5-3-1)
  3. Bengals (5-4)
  4. Browns (5-5)

AFC South

  1. Titans (8-2)
  2. Colts (5-5)
  3. Jaguars (2-7)
  4. Texans (1-8)

AFC West

  1. Chiefs (6-4)
  2. Chargers (5-4)
  3. Raiders (5-4)
  4. Broncos (5-5)

NFC East

  1. Cowboys (7-2)
  2. Eagles (4-6)
  3. Washington (3-6)
  4. Giants (3-6)

NFC North

  1. Packers (8-2)
  2. Vikings (4-5)
  3. Bears (3-6)
  4. Lions (0-8-1)

NFC South

  1. Buccaneers (6-3)
  2. Saints (5-4)
  3. Panthers (5-5)
  4. Falcons (4-5)

NFC West

  1. Cardinals (8-2)
  2. Rams (7-3)
  3. 49ers (4-5)
  4. Seahawks (3-6)

