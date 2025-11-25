Saints expected to sign Cade York over veteran kicker Justin Tucker: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker will not be signing with the New Orleans Saints after having a workout with the team following a 10-week suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Blake Grupe missed two field goals inside 50 yards in the first half of the Saints’ 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, including one from 38 yards and a second from 47 yards.

His eight missed field goals this season prompted the team to look outside the roster for help.

Tucker, a veteran placekicker, had a tryout with the team on Monday. Saints head coach Kellen Moore spoke about Tucker’s tryout and called his off-the-field issues "unfortunate."

"He's been a really good kicker in this league for a really long time, and he's had a ton of success and he's been a leader for Baltimore for a long time," he said, via ESPN. "He's been one of their leaders for an extended period of time with a very successful team and so obviously there's been some stuff that's been unfortunate.

"He's gone through an experience, and I think it's about collecting what that experience was, and we'll evaluate the football aspect of it and we'll evaluate everything else as well."

Tucker was released by the Ravens in the offseason after 13 years with the organization following accusations from massage therapists of inappropriate sexual behavior. He has denied all accusations.

Despite Moore’s praise, Nick Underhill reported Tuesday that the Saints were expected to sign Cade York. The NFL Network added that Grupe was also expected to be released.

Fox News Digital’s Scott Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.