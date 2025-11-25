Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Saints

Saints expected to sign Cade York over veteran kicker Justin Tucker: reports

Blake Grupe, who missed two field goals in Sunday's loss, was also released

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker will not be signing with the New Orleans Saints after having a workout with the team following a 10-week suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. 

Blake Grupe missed two field goals inside 50 yards in the first half of the Saints’ 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, including one from 38 yards and a second from 47 yards. 

His eight missed field goals this season prompted the team to look outside the roster for help. 

Justin Tucker kicks the ball

Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks the ball during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.  (Tommy Gilligan/Imagn Images)

Tucker, a veteran placekicker, had a tryout with the team on Monday. Saints head coach Kellen Moore spoke about Tucker’s tryout and called his off-the-field issues "unfortunate."

"He's been a really good kicker in this league for a really long time, and he's had a ton of success and he's been a leader for Baltimore for a long time," he said, via ESPN. "He's been one of their leaders for an extended period of time with a very successful team and so obviously there's been some stuff that's been unfortunate.

Justin Tucker leaves the field

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 5, 2024. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

SAINTS COACH KELLEN MOORE DISCUSSES BRINGING IN JUSTIN TUCKER FOR WORKOUT: 'HE’S GONE THROUGH AN EXPERIENCE'

"He's gone through an experience, and I think it's about collecting what that experience was, and we'll evaluate the football aspect of it and we'll evaluate everything else as well."

Tucker was released by the Ravens in the offseason after 13 years with the organization following accusations from massage therapists of inappropriate sexual behavior. He has denied all accusations. 

Despite Moore’s praise, Nick Underhill reported Tuesday that the Saints were expected to sign Cade York. The NFL Network added that Grupe was also expected to be released.

Cade York

Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Cade York (3) lines up to kick a field goal as time expires in the second quarter of the NFL Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.  (IMAGN)

Fox News Digital’s Scott Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

