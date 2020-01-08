Saints' Sean Payton thinks Drew Brees 'wants to play more' as questions swirl about his future

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said Tuesday he believes Drew Brees wants to play more as questions swirl about the quarterback’s future following a playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Payton told reporters that he wasn't thinking yet about the roster structure and that it was way too early to talk about the future, according to WWL Radio.

DREW BREES' FUTURE WITH SAINTS COMES INTO QUESTION AFTER PLAYOFF LOSS TO VIKINGS

“I can’t speak for him, but I think he wants to play more,” Payton said. “We just saw him play at a very high level.”

Brees, who turns 41 next week, would become an unrestricted free agent once the offseason begins. His backup Teddy Bridgewater also becomes an unrestricted free agent while Taysom Hill is set to be a restricted free agent.

TOM BRADY'S NFL FUTURE: WHAT HE'S SAID ON RETIREMENT, THEORIES ABOUT HIM WALKING AWAY, POSSIBLE LANDING SPOTS

Brees was asked Sunday about what the future holds for him.

“I’m not making any comments on that, other than, you know, I’ve told you guys this for the last couple years, I’ve always just taken it one year at a time and kind of reevaluate each offseason, and find the things I want to get better at, and move on,” he said, according to Pro Football Talk.

According to NFL Network, Brees wants to stay with the Saints and the two sides are expected to hash out a short-term deal in the offseason. Brees was in the final year of his contract.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brees still reportedly thinks he can win two more Super Bowls before he is done in the league. He is already the career leader in passing yards with 77,416 and the career leader in passing touchdowns with 547. However, his immediate "No comment" should raise eyebrows about what the future Hall of Famer is thinking.