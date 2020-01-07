Drew Brees' future with Saints comes into question after playoff loss to Vikings

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ future in the NFL came into question after Sunday’s upset loss to the Minnesota Vikings in overtime despite putting together a 13-3 season in 2019.

Brees was 26-for-33 with 208 passing yards, a touchdown, an interception and his lone fumble on the season. It appeared that the ball moved better when Taysom Hill was in the game – whether he was catching passes or throwing 50-yard darts downfield to set up Saints scores.

Brees, the 13-time Pro Bowler, was asked about his future with his 41st birthday around the corner.

“I’m not making any comments on that, other than, you know, I’ve told you guys this for the last couple years, I’ve always just taken it one year at a time and kind of reevaluate each offseason, and find the things I want to get better at, and move on,” he said, according to Pro Football Talk.

While the focus has been on Tom Brady and his potential departure from the New England Patriots and the NFL altogether, Brees flew under the radar until the dust settled from his playoff loss.

Even some fans were calling for his retirement.

According to NFL Network, Brees wants to stay with the Saints and the two sides are expected to hash out a short-term deal in the offseason. Brees was in the final year of his contract.

Brees still reportedly thinks he can win two more Super Bowls before he is done in the league. He is already the career leader in passing yards with 77,416 and the career leader in passing touchdowns with 547. However, his immediate "No comment" should raise eyebrows about what the future Hall of Famer is thinking.